Veronica Winham ’22 reflects on the final moments of her time at Dartmouth that have brought her back to the beginning. Over the past four years, I’ve had to come up with a lot of fun facts; everything from the first day of classes to icebreakers at meetings seems to require one. I used to gauge how “fun” the facts were of the people who went before me, before I offered up my own to match their level of perceived effort. Now, I land on the safe middle ground of “I was born at DHMC.”

HANOVER, NH ・ 16 HOURS AGO