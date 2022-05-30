ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police Recover Stolen Motorbikes In Dartford

By KentNews
kentnews.online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedway police have worked with a number of other policing units over the weekend to...

www.kentnews.online

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Sheffield: Rapist who lay in wait before attack on woman is jailed

A man who lay in wait in a woman's bedroom before dragging her downstairs and raping her in her living room has been jailed for 10 years. Soloman Sanyas, 46, from Sheffield, was charged with rape, witness intimidation and assault after the May 2021 attack. The victim was left "petrified"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Inquest into death of railway worker Belly Mujinga who died of Covid after being 'spat on' at London Victoria station during first lockdown will NOT look at whether she was infected by a passenger

The man who allegedly spat at Belly Mujinga who died with coronavirus at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic will no longer form part of an inquest into the transport worker's death. Mrs Mujinga, 47, died on April 5, 2020 with coronavirus after she was reportedly coughed on and spat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dartford#Bike#Motorbikes#Medway Police
BBC

Boy, 3, dies after Rochdale dog attack at farm

A three-year-old boy has died in a "devastating" dog attack at a farm in Greater Manchester. The young child was outdoors with a number of dogs in Carr Lane, in the town of Milnrow, before being found with serious injuries, police said. He was treated by paramedics but later pronounced...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man has cardiac arrest and dies after being bitten by dog in Wales

A man has died after being bitten by a dog at a house in north Wales.Police were alerted by ambulance staff just before midday on Monday after the man, 62, went into cardiac arrest at home in Holt Road, Wrexham.Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.North Wales Police said the dog was “securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the scene”.Other dogs at the property were removed by dog handlers and will be temporarily kennelled while investigations into the incident continue, the force said.The man’s family has been informed. Read More Gangs strangle Haiti's capital as deaths, kidnappings soarQuarter of Britons ‘happier to see pet than partner after a busy day’Woman quits job to spend more time with terminally ill pet
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shine My Crown

10-year-old Girl Fatally Shoots Woman Fighting Her Mom After She Was Thrown Bag Containing Firearm

A 10-year-old girl shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mother after she was allegedly thrown her mother's bag, which contained a firearm. Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, and Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a physical fight at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. During the fight, Isaac handed a bag containing a gun to her daughter. Her daughter then removed the gun from the bag and fired two shots at Rodgers.
ORLANDO, FL
BBC

Goole shop loses licence over smuggled tobacco

A shop where thousands of counterfeit and smuggled cigarettes were found hidden with onions to mask their smell has lost its licence. Humberside Police said about 15,000 cigarettes were found at Dobre Bo Polskie, on Boothferry Road in Goole on 23 March. The force said the haul of tobacco could...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Boy, 13, arrested over arson attack at Skegness holiday park

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at a holiday park in Skegness. Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of a fire at Southview holiday park shortly after 20:00 BST on Friday. As a result of the blaze, two caravans were destroyed and three...
PUBLIC SAFETY
buckinghamshirelive.com

People warned not to approach man missing from High Wycombe

People have been warned not to approach a man who has gone missing from his home in Buckinghamshire. Philip Wlodarczyk was last seen on Monday in Slough. However, the 72-year-old from High Wycombe is believed to have travelled to Amersham in Buckinghamshire and Maidenhead in Berkshire. Thames Valley Police issued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ten teenagers guilty of murdering 18-year-old walking home from funfair

Ten teenagers have been found guilty of murder after fatally attacking an 18-year-old as he walked home from a funfair.A court heard how Jack Woodley was “surrounded and isolated” by a gang of youths who chased him down an alleyway by a pub in Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland.He was punched, kicked, stamped on, and stabbed with a 25cm long “Rambo-style” knife during the attack on October 16 last year, jurors were told.The 10 male defendants, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had all been charged with murder, with an alternative count of manslaughter.One of the teenagers had already pleaded guilty to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Somerset: Arrest made after cricketer hospitalised

A South African cricketer has been hospitalised after being assaulted outside a pub, police have said. North Petherton player Mondli Khumalo, was attacked near the Green Dragon pub in Friarn Street in Bridgwater, at about 03:00 BST on Sunday. The 20-year-old was given emergency treatment and remains in hospital. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Killers convicted after 'caring' father beaten to death in Rowley Regis

Three men have been convicted after a father-of-five was stripped naked and beaten to death in an industrial estate in the West Midlands. Carl Woodall, 44, died after suffering "catastrophic injuries" in Rowley Regis on 28 June last year, West Midlands Police has said. Mark Campbell, 39, and Simmion Goldbourne,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Llandudno: June Murray died after car rolled backwards

A woman died when a car she was getting out of rolled backwards and pinned her underneath, an inquest heard. June Murray was visiting her son in Llandudno, Conwy, the inquest in Ruthin, Denbighshire, was told. She was getting out of a Ford Cougar on 18 December 2020, at her...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Teenager, 18, 'plotted Islamist terror attack against serving police officers and military personnel after carrying out surveillance at Army barracks', court hears

A teenager has appeared in court accused of planning to carry out an Islamist terror attack against serving police officers or military personnel. Matthew King, 18, allegedly surveyed police stations, railway stations, a magistrates' court and a British Army barracks while he was plotting an attack. King, from Essex, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Superyacht fire: 'Clean-up before salvage' in Torquay

A clean-up operation for a superyacht which caught fire in a Devon marina is the priority before any salvage work, a harbour master says. Police declared a major incident and evacuated a nearby beach and roads after the blaze broke out on the 85ft (26m) boat at Princess Pier in Torquay.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Mixenden school and library arson accused to face trial

A teenager accused of two separate arson attacks at a village primary school and library in West Yorkshire is due to stand trial next month. Aaron Foster, 19, of Stanningley Drive, Mixenden, has denied starting a fire which badly damaged Ash Green Primary School, in February. After being remanded, he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Colchester fire: Crews tackle shop and cafe blaze

About 20 firefighters tackled a blaze which affected a city centre cafe and a convenience store. Essex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to St John's Street, Colchester, just before 05:00 BST after a passer-by noticed smoke in a commercial building. It said the fire soon spread to...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Coventry bus lane hands out fines totalling £400k

A council has made more than £400,000 in fines from a city centre bus lane. The measure on Warwick Road, Coventry, caught out more drivers between April 2021 and May 2022 than any other bus lane in the city, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said. The lane near...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy