Accidents

An airport official in Nepal says 14 bodies have been recovered after plane that carried 22 people crashed in mountains

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An airport official in Nepal says 14 bodies have been recovered after plane that carried 22 people crashed in mountains.

Reuters

Nepal finds nearly all victims of plane crash

KATHMANDU, May 30 (Reuters) - Nepal authorities on Monday recovered or located the bodies of all but one of 22 people who were on board a plane that crashed into a Himalayan mountainside on Sunday, officials said, and the government has formed a panel to investigate the incident. Two Germans,...
TheDailyBeast

At Least 14 Dead in Plane Crash Near Nepal Mountain

Rescuers have pulled 14 bodies from the wreckage of a passenger plane which crashed in Nepal. The Nepalese army on Monday located the Tara Air plane—which disappeared with 22 passengers on board—after the aircraft lost contact with the local control tower the day before. No update on survivors has yet been released, though the crash site near the mountain town of Jomsom is still being searched. The plane had four Indians aboard along with two Germans and 16 Nepalis, including three of the crew. The turboprop Twin Otter aircraft was at the end of a 20-minute flight to Jomsom after setting off from Pokhara, a popular tourist destination. The route involves flying over mountains and gorges and has been associated with fatal aviation accidents in recent decades.
Yana Bostongirl

A Fiery Midair Collision Between Planes That Horrified the World

The world's deadliest mid-air collision between planes occurred on November 12, 1996, over the village of Charkhi Dadri in India. The planes involved in the crash were Saudi Arabian (Saudia) Flight 763, a Boeing 747 en route from Delhi to Dhahran in Saudi Arabia, and Kazhakstan Airlines Flight 1907 which was inbound from Chimkent, Kazhakstan.
Daily Mail

The great aviation graveyard: New aerial images show thousands of military planes neatly left to die or be cannibalized across Arizona desert

Haunting aerial photographs from Arizona's aircraft boneyard show thousands of defunct airplanes laid out in meticulous rows in what may be their final resting place along the desert floor. German photographer Bernhard Lang captured the incredible sights at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (309th AMARG) at an air...
Axios

Nepal search teams recover 20 bodies from plane crash site

The wreckage of a Tara Air-operated plane that vanished with 22 people on board was found Monday in the mountains of Nepal's Mustang district. What they're saying: Authorities said 20 bodies had been recovered from the crash site and, while search and rescue operations continued, there were "no presumed survivors," the Washington Post reports.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NBC News

Rescuers close to plane that crashed in Nepal with 22 aboard

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Rescuers zeroed in on a possible location of a passenger plane with 22 people aboard that is feared to have crashed Sunday in cloudy weather in Nepal’s mountains, officials said. The Tara Air plane, which was on a 20-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town...
International Business Times

Twenty Victims Found After Nepal Air Crash, Hopes Fade For Two Missing

Hopes were fading in Nepal on Monday of finding any survivors among the 22 people aboard a small plane that crashed into a Himalayan mountainside a day earlier, officials said, with just two people still to be accounted for. Two Germans, four Indians and 16 Nepalis were aboard the De...
US News and World Report

Croatian Rescuers Recover Bodies of Four People on Board Crashed Plane

SARAJEVO (Reuters) -Rescue workers in Croatia said on Monday they had recovered the bodies of all four people who had been on board a small plane that crashed in the southeast of the country. "Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that all passengers who were on board the Cessna aircraft were...
AFP

All 22 bodies retrieved from Nepal plane crash

Nepali rescuers have retrieved the bodies of all 22 people from a plane that crashed in the Himalayas, authorities said Tuesday as they began identifying the victims. "All bodies have now been found," Civil Aviation Authority spokesman Deo Chandra Lal Karn told AFP. Air traffic control lost contact with the Twin Otter plane shortly after it took off from Pokhara in western Nepal on Sunday morning and headed for Jomsom, a popular trekking destination.
The Independent

Wreckage of plane with 22 on board found in Nepal mountains

The wreckage of a plane missing since Sunday in Nepal's mountains was located Monday, Nepal army official said. There was no word on survivors.The army posted on Twitter an aerial photo of the wreckage site with parts of the aircraft scattered around the mountainside. There was no word on any survivors, and no other details were given.The Tara Air plane was on a 20-minute scheduled flight Sunday from the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Kathmandu, to the mountain town of Jomsom. The turboprop Twin Otter aircraft lost contact with the airport tower close to...
US News and World Report

Nepal Plane Goes Missing With 22 on Board, Teams Head to Fire Site

KATHMANDU (Reuters) -A small passenger plane operated by a private airline went missing in mountainous Nepal on Sunday with 22 people on board during cloudy weather, and officials said search teams had been sent to the site of a fire spotted by local residents. State-owned Nepal Television said villagers had...
CNBC

At least 4 people dead in earthquakes in southwestern China

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake damaged houses and killed at least four people in southwestern China on Wednesday, authorities and state media said. There were varying initial reports of casualties. State broadcaster CCTV said 14 others were injured, including one seriously, in Baoxing county in Sichuan province. The quake struck at...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

