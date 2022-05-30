ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Australian cricketers face their busiest season on record

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia is preparing for its busiest international cricket season on record with the men’s national team scheduled to play 22 matches across three formats as well as the Twenty20 World Cup in the southern summer of 2022-23.

Cricket Australia released the schedule Monday, with the men’s team opening their international season with three-game one-day international series against Zimbabwe and against New Zealand in northern Queensland state in late August and September.

The men’s team will then play T20 series against West Indies on the Gold Coast and against England in Brisbane and Canberra before the Oct. 16-Nov. 13 ICC T20 World Cup, which is being held in venues across Australia.

The Australians will wedge a three-game ODI series against England in between the World Cup and a two-match test series against West Indies that starts on Nov. 30 in Perth.

South Africa will visit for a three-test series starting Dec. 17 in Brisbane and a planned three-match ODI series from Jan. 12-17.

Australia usually starts the test series at the Gabba in Brisbane but Cricket Australia is experimenting with changes because the venue will be unavailable at stages during the next decade while it is renovated to host the 2032 Olympics.

“We know the Gabba’s going to be offline for a couple of years,” Cricket Australia’s head of operations and scheduling Peter Roach said. “Taking the chance to look at some different opportunities when we’ve got the chance to us makes a bit of sense.

’We’ve got a very good record in Perth too. Moving away from fortress Gabba is not something that scares us.”

Australia holds the women’s and men’s T20 World Cup titles, with the women’s team beating India in the final at Melbourne in March 2020, before the global shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Australia beat New Zealand last November to win the men’s title in a tournament that was delayed a year because of the pandemic and shifted to the United Arab Emirates.

Aaron Finch, captain of Australia’s limited-overs squads, said the extra matches would help players getting into form.

“It’s such a busy schedule of cricket,” he said, “There’s a lot of time to be able to build and I suppose get back into the groove of one-day cricket especially — I haven’t played a huge amount of that over the over the last little while.”

Finch is preparing for a series of three T20s and five ODIs in Sri Lanka starting next week ahead of Australia’s two-test series against the hosts.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

As An Aboriginal Woman, The Aussie Rite Of Passage Of Living In London Feels Different

Every morning I wake up and have a glass of water, which in London tastes like recycled plane air. I never appreciated how good I had it back home in Melbourne. It's been two months since I moved to London to continue my art practice, it's something I have always wanted to do even as a little kid growing up in regional New South Wales. I was kinda hoping to feel somewhat connected to a land so far away, because like everyone back home kept reassuring me, London is like a big Melbourne.
U.K.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Brad Fittler pulls a switch at NSW training with Stephen Crichton running at centre - despite Jack Wighton supposedly getting the nod as coach begins mind games ahead of clash

The mind games have officially started ahead of the State of Origin series opener on June 8 - with Stephen Crichton training in the centres for the NSW Blues. On Tuesday morning at Coogee Oval, Daily Mail Australia spotted the Panthers star, 21, partake in numerous drills on the right edge next to his club teammate Brian To’o.
RUGBY
BBC

Jake Mamo: Castleford Tigers centre given compassionate leave

Castleford Tigers have allowed centre Jake Mamo to return to Australia for a period of compassionate leave. The 27-year-old Gosford-born back has five tries in 12 games for the Tigers since his move from Warrington for the 2022 Super League season. Mamo will miss next weekend's home game against Wigan...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Finch
Daily Mail

Stuart Broad has called his beloved Nottingham Forest's Premier League promotion 'one of the greatest sporting days EVER'... now the England quick is determined to make his week even greater against New Zealand after confounding doubters yet again

It was difficult to know on Tuesday what Stuart Broad was more excited about - being at Wembley on Sunday to watch his beloved Nottingham Forest reach the Premier League or returning to the England squad at Lord's after his Caribbean exile. Certainly, Broad has been bouncing around like a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Spain faces Portugal at home in Nations League

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Last year’s runner-up Spain is in Seville to face Portugal, the inaugural Nations League champion in 2019, in the opening game of Group 2 in the top-tier League A. Portugal has not beaten Spain away since a friendly in 1937, with five consecutive draws. In another League A game, the Czech Republic hosts Switzerland. In League B, Israel hosts Iceland, Sweden visits Slovenia and Norway is at Serbia. North Macedonia is at Bulgaria in League C.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cricket#Test Cricket#Zimbabwe Cricket#Cricket World Cup#Ap#Australians#Cricket Australia
The Independent

Rob Key hints at support for reduction in first-class county cricket

England’s managing director of men’s cricket, Rob Key, has hinted that he will lobby for a reduction in first-class county cricket.Key is part of a high performance review set up by Sir Andrew Strauss in the aftermath of another humbling Ashes defeat Down Under, joined by external figures like cycling coach Sir Dave Brailsford and Dan Ashworth from the football world.Part of their remit is to debate the structure of the domestic game and Key has reiterated his own preferences for a streamlined championship during an appearance on the Daily Telegraph’s new Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast.Key, who was...
SPORTS
BBC

T20 Blast: Lancashire thrash Notts as Sam Curran stars for Surrey

Lancashire Lightning moved second above beaten opponents Notts Outlaws in the T20 Blast North Group, after a dominant 87-run victory at Trent Bridge. Keaton Jennings (55) top-scored as Lancashire posted a big total of 178-7, before the Outlaws lost five powerplay wickets to be bowled out for just 91. England's...
SPORTS
The Independent

Matthew Potts handed England debut for first Test against New Zealand

Durham seamer Matthew Potts will make his England debut in the first LV= Insurance Test against New Zealand on Thursday.The 23-year-old has been picked ahead of Somerset’s Craig Overton and will join an attack led by the two most prolific wicket-takers in English history, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, at Lord’s.Anderson, 39, and Broad, 35, were dropped for the recent tour of the West Indies but return at the first time of asking under new captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.England had already removed some of the uncertainty around their XI by teeing up Jonny Bairstow’s selection at...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
South Africa
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Australia
The Independent

Ben Stokes: Brendon McCullum era will make England players feel ’10 feet tall’

New England captain Ben Stokes hopes to steer the Test side back to winning ways with the promise of a fresh start and a partnership with Brendon McCullum that leaves players feeling “10 feet tall”.Five weeks on from his appointment as England’s 81st men’s skipper, Stokes will lead his country out at Lord’s on Thursday against a New Zealand side who became the inaugural World Test champions on these shores last summer.It will be an emotional occasion, not least because his Christchurch-based mother Deb and brother James have travelled for a family reunion more than a year in the making.But...
SPORTS
BBC

Jim Parks: Former England and Sussex wicketkeeper-batsman dies aged 90

Former England wicketkeeper-batsman Jim Parks, one of Sussex's greatest players, has died at the age of 90. Parks, who featured in 46 Tests between 1954 and 1968, had been England's oldest surviving male Test cricketer at the time of his death. He came from a cricketing family - his father...
SPORTS
FOX Sports

English cricket launches new era with New Zealand flavor

There was a distinct New Zealand flavor to the new era for English cricket that was launched at Lord’s on Monday. Brendon McCullum took his first training session as coach of the men’s test team that will be captained for the first time by Ben Stokes in England’s opening match of its international summer, starting Thursday.
WORLD
The Independent

England will warm up for T20 World Cup with three-match series against Australia

England will warm up for the men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in the autumn with a three-match series against the hosts and defending champions.The first T20 will be held in Brisbane on October 9 before twin fixtures in Canberra on October 12 and 14, with England beginning their World Cup campaign eight days later against Afghanistan in Perth.Three one-day internationals between the Ashes rivals have been confirmed for after the tournament, with the first at Adelaide on November 17 taking place just four days after the T20 World Cup final.Sydney will play host to the second ODI on November...
WORLD
UPI News

Indian Premier League unveils world's largest cricket jersey

June 1 (UPI) -- The Indian Premier League set a Guinness World Record when it unveiled the world's largest cricket jersey, which measures 216 feet, 6.4 inches by 137 feet, 9.5 inches. The IPL unveiled the jersey at the season-closing game between the Gujarat Lions and Rajasthan Royals at Narendra...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

924K+
Followers
448K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy