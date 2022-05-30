ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche host the Oilers to open the third round

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -178, Oilers +150; over/under is 6.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Avalanche host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Edmonton Oilers to open the Western Conference finals. The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season. The Avalanche went 2-1 against the Oilers in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on April 22, the Oilers won 6-3.

Colorado is 56-19-7 overall and 31-5-3 at home. The Avalanche have a 29-8-1 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Edmonton has a 20-14-5 record on the road and a 49-27-6 record overall. The Oilers have a 16-7-2 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.3 goals, seven assists, 5.5 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist), Samuel Girard: out for season (sternum).

Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related
NHL

Avalanche, Oilers put on show in Game 1 of Western Conference Final

DENVER -- If you like goals, it was a great one. On the other hand, listen to The Great One. "You've got to play defense, man," Wayne Gretzky, the leading scorer in NHL history, said on TNT during the second intermission of Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Revisiting the Oilers’ Stunning 1998 Playoff Upset of the Avalanche

On Thursday (May 26) the Edmonton Oilers punched their ticket to the Western Conference Final with a 5-4 overtime victory over the Calgary Flames to win their second-round series 4-1. One day later, the Oilers learned who their opponent would be when the Colorado Avalanche advanced to the conference championship series with a 3-2 win to eliminate the St. Louis Blues in six games.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Oilers’ Jay Woodcroft hints at eye-opening Mike Smith decision after Game 1 debacle vs. Avalanche

Game 1 between the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche featured 14 total goals and four different goalies. The offensive outpouring from both sides was shocking, as neither team’s defense seemed capable of keeping their opponent off the board. After Mike Smith was pulled in the Game 1 loss, Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft refused to name a starting goaltender for Game 2, though he did admit that he supported the 40-year-old Smith, via Darren Dreger.
Yardbarker

Top NHL Picks and Predictions Today (Best Bets for Oilers vs. Avalanche Game 1)

Avalanche -1.5 (+127) Darcy Kuemper UNDER 29.5 Saves (-114) As exciting as this series will be, it's the Avs to lose. The Avalanche had holes in their defense in the regular season, but they've locked things down in the playoffs. No team is averaging fewer high danger scoring chances allowed during 5-on-5 play than Colorado in the playoffs. Their expect goals against in 5-on-5 play is just 1.91 per 60 minutes. They've also only allowed 8.08 high danger scoring chances per game, which is a huge improvement from their regular season numbers.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Canadiens sign head coach St. Louis to 3-year extension

MONTREAL (AP) — Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis officially became the 32nd head coach in Montreal Canadiens’ history after signing a three-year contract extension on Wednesday, nearly four months after being named interim coach. St. Louis, 46, took over from Dominique Ducharme, who was fired on Feb....
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

