NAPPANEE, Ind. -- Nappanee’s Civil War Days will be hosted at The Barns of Nappanee in conjunction with the Power from the Past Outdoor Museum from June 11 to June 12. Admission for the event is free, and hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the first day, and 9.am. to 3 p.m. for day two.

NAPPANEE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO