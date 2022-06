British sprinter Reece Prescod delivered an excellent run of 9.93sec to crush a strong 100m field in Ostrava on Tuesday and reinstate himself as a factor on the world stage. Prescod had been in danger of slipping off the elite-level map in the past couple of seasons, but stormed through in the second half of the race at the Golden Spike in Ostrava, Czech Republic, to beat former world champion Yohan Blake into second place.

