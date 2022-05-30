South Carolina women's basketball in the WNBA - Week 3

A'ja Wilson (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Last week in the WNBA, one former Gamecock made a surprise return to action while another reestablished her dominance, and others started to settle into their roles.

Kaela Davis

Kaela Davis continues to be a favorite to be a Transaction wire all-start (behind MVP Crystal Dangerfield). On Wednesday before the season began, Davis was waived by Chicago. Two days later, just hours before Chicago’s season-opener, the Sky resigned Davis to a hardship contract (Davis didn’t even show up on the league transaction list until the next day). She played 10 minutes that night against Los Angeles but was released on May 9, before Chicago’s next game. Davis was out of work for less than a week and was signed to another hardship contract by Seattle that Friday. She did not appear in a game for Seattle and was waived again on May 18.

Then on May 28, with several Storm players in health and safety protocols, the Storm resigned Davis. Davis played 18 minutes in the Storm’s blowout win over the Liberty, scoring 11 points to go with two rebounds and two steals.

In two games this season (one with Chicago, one with Seattle), Davis is averaging 14.0 minutes, 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steals. Seattle is off until Friday. Will Davis still be on the team then?

Dallas Wings (5-3)

Allisha Gray (8 games, 8 starts, 32.1 mpg, 13.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.9 spg, 1.6 bpg)

With her defense and versatility, Gray has arguably become the Wings’ second most important player behind Arike Ogunbowale. It took the coaching staff long enough to figure out that they are better with Gray on the court.

Last week:

at Connecticut (85-77 win): 31 minutes*, 17 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks

at Connecticut (99-68 loss): 25 minutes*, 11 points, 4 rebounds,

Tyasha Harris (7 games, 1 start, 15.7 mpg, 4.0 ppg, 3.1 apg, 1.0 rpg)

Harris seems to finally have a consistent role in the rotation, getting about 15 minutes a night off the bench. It’s not a huge role, but she is one of the first players off the bench.

Last week:

at Connecticut (85-77 win): 14 minutes, 7 points, 2 assists

at Connecticut (99-68 loss): 15 minutes, 4 assists

Upcoming:

Tuesday at Los Angeles (10:30ET, ESPN3)

Friday at Seattle (10:00 ET, Amazon Prime)

Sunday at Las Vegas (6:00 ET)

Indiana Fever (3-7)

Alaina Coates (6 games, 11.0 mpg, 3.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.5 bpg, 92.9 FT%)

Coates continues to be a pleasant surprise. The Fever has struggled tremendously to find capable post play. Coates isn’t spectacular but she has been reliable, and that is a big step in the right direction.

Last week:

at Chicago (95-90 loss): 10 minutes, 4 points, rebound, block

vs Los Angeles (101-96 win): 8 minutes, 4 points, 5 rebounds

Destanni Henderson (10 games, 3 starts, 17.5 mpg, 7.6 ppg, 3.0 apg, 1.5 rpg, 57.9 3P%)

Henderson still has some rookie moments, like fouling out against Chicago or just five points against Los Angeles, but the good far outweighs the bad. Henderson leads the WNBA in three-point shooting at 57.9% (11-19). Indiana has veteran Danielle Robinson ahead of Henderson, but Henny certainly appears to be the point guard of the future.

Last week:

at Chicago (95-90 loss): 26 minutes, 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals

vs Los Angeles (101-96 win): 13 minutes, 5 points, 3 assists, rebound

Tiffany Mitchell (9 games, 3 starts, 15.6 mpg, 5.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg)

Mitchell has been squeezed out a little in Indiana’s youth movement, but she has found a way to be productive in limited playing time.

Last week:

at Chicago (95-90 loss): 13 minutes, 6 points, 4 assists, 2 steals

vs Los Angeles (101-96 win): 11 minutes, 7 points

Upcoming:

Tuesday vs Washington (7:00 ET, ESPN3, Facebook)

Wednesday at New York (7:00 ET, CBS Sports Network)

Sunday at Atlanta (3:00 ET, Facebook)

Las Vegas Aces (8-1)

A’ja Wilson (9 games, 9 starts, 28.8 mpg, 16.4 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 2.3 bpg, 2.0 apg)

Last week Wilson said, “Y’all didn’t forget about me did you?” She hit a pair of threes against Los Angeles, and her 24 points in less than 19 minutes seem nearly impossible. And when defending champion Chicago finally managed to slow down Las Vegas’ guards, the Aces leaned on Wilson. She delivered with a dominant double-double to protect the league’s best record. Up next is a pair of games against second-place Connecticut.

Last week:

vs Los Angeles (104-76 win): 19 minutes*, 24 points, 6 rebounds

at Chicago (83-76): 29 minutes*, 22 points, 16 rebounds, block

Upcoming:

Tuesday vs Connecticut (9:00 ET, ESPN)

Thursday vs Connecticut (10:00 ET, Facebook)

Sunday vs Dallas (6:00 ET)