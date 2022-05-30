ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

South Carolina women's basketball in the WNBA - Week 3

By Chris Wellbaum about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YjDSf_0fudopoc00
A'ja Wilson (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

South Carolina Women’s Basketball: NewsRecruitingScheduleRosterStatsSECPollsScholarships

Last week in the WNBA, one former Gamecock made a surprise return to action while another reestablished her dominance, and others started to settle into their roles.

Kaela Davis

Kaela Davis continues to be a favorite to be a Transaction wire all-start (behind MVP Crystal Dangerfield). On Wednesday before the season began, Davis was waived by Chicago. Two days later, just hours before Chicago’s season-opener, the Sky resigned Davis to a hardship contract (Davis didn’t even show up on the league transaction list until the next day). She played 10 minutes that night against Los Angeles but was released on May 9, before Chicago’s next game. Davis was out of work for less than a week and was signed to another hardship contract by Seattle that Friday. She did not appear in a game for Seattle and was waived again on May 18.

Then on May 28, with several Storm players in health and safety protocols, the Storm resigned Davis. Davis played 18 minutes in the Storm’s blowout win over the Liberty, scoring 11 points to go with two rebounds and two steals.

In two games this season (one with Chicago, one with Seattle), Davis is averaging 14.0 minutes, 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steals. Seattle is off until Friday. Will Davis still be on the team then?

Dallas Wings (5-3)

Allisha Gray (8 games, 8 starts, 32.1 mpg, 13.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.9 spg, 1.6 bpg)

With her defense and versatility, Gray has arguably become the Wings’ second most important player behind Arike Ogunbowale. It took the coaching staff long enough to figure out that they are better with Gray on the court.

Last week:

at Connecticut (85-77 win): 31 minutes*, 17 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks

at Connecticut (99-68 loss): 25 minutes*, 11 points, 4 rebounds,

Tyasha Harris (7 games, 1 start, 15.7 mpg, 4.0 ppg, 3.1 apg, 1.0 rpg)

Harris seems to finally have a consistent role in the rotation, getting about 15 minutes a night off the bench. It’s not a huge role, but she is one of the first players off the bench.

Last week:

at Connecticut (85-77 win): 14 minutes, 7 points, 2 assists

at Connecticut (99-68 loss): 15 minutes, 4 assists

Upcoming:

Tuesday at Los Angeles (10:30ET, ESPN3)

Friday at Seattle (10:00 ET, Amazon Prime)

Sunday at Las Vegas (6:00 ET)

Indiana Fever (3-7)

Alaina Coates (6 games, 11.0 mpg, 3.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.5 bpg, 92.9 FT%)

Coates continues to be a pleasant surprise. The Fever has struggled tremendously to find capable post play. Coates isn’t spectacular but she has been reliable, and that is a big step in the right direction.

Last week:

at Chicago (95-90 loss): 10 minutes, 4 points, rebound, block

vs Los Angeles (101-96 win): 8 minutes, 4 points, 5 rebounds

Destanni Henderson (10 games, 3 starts, 17.5 mpg, 7.6 ppg, 3.0 apg, 1.5 rpg, 57.9 3P%)

Henderson still has some rookie moments, like fouling out against Chicago or just five points against Los Angeles, but the good far outweighs the bad. Henderson leads the WNBA in three-point shooting at 57.9% (11-19). Indiana has veteran Danielle Robinson ahead of Henderson, but Henny certainly appears to be the point guard of the future.

Last week:

at Chicago (95-90 loss): 26 minutes, 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals

vs Los Angeles (101-96 win): 13 minutes, 5 points, 3 assists, rebound

Tiffany Mitchell (9 games, 3 starts, 15.6 mpg, 5.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg)

Mitchell has been squeezed out a little in Indiana’s youth movement, but she has found a way to be productive in limited playing time.

Last week:

at Chicago (95-90 loss): 13 minutes, 6 points, 4 assists, 2 steals

vs Los Angeles (101-96 win): 11 minutes, 7 points

Upcoming:

Tuesday vs Washington (7:00 ET, ESPN3, Facebook)

Wednesday at New York (7:00 ET, CBS Sports Network)

Sunday at Atlanta (3:00 ET, Facebook)

Las Vegas Aces (8-1)

A’ja Wilson (9 games, 9 starts, 28.8 mpg, 16.4 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 2.3 bpg, 2.0 apg)

Last week Wilson said, “Y’all didn’t forget about me did you?” She hit a pair of threes against Los Angeles, and her 24 points in less than 19 minutes seem nearly impossible. And when defending champion Chicago finally managed to slow down Las Vegas’ guards, the Aces leaned on Wilson. She delivered with a dominant double-double to protect the league’s best record. Up next is a pair of games against second-place Connecticut.

Last week:

vs Los Angeles (104-76 win): 19 minutes*, 24 points, 6 rebounds

at Chicago (83-76): 29 minutes*, 22 points, 16 rebounds, block

Upcoming:

Tuesday vs Connecticut (9:00 ET, ESPN)

Thursday vs Connecticut (10:00 ET, Facebook)

Sunday vs Dallas (6:00 ET)

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Georgia basketball announces seven transfer players on Monday

The Georgia Bulldogs shared big news by revealing the names of seven incoming transfer players for the 2022-23 basketball season on Monday. The Bulldogs will have seven new players on their team via the transfer portal this year, a few less than last season’s additions. Georgia reveals incoming basketball...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Columbia, SC
Sports
City
Davis, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
Columbia, SC
Basketball
State
Connecticut State
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Columbia, SC
Chicago, IL
Basketball
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NBA Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is a happily married man, as he and his wife, Yviette Prieto, have been going strong for more than a decade. However, this is not Jordan's first marriage. The legendary NBA star was first married to Juanita Jordan. She and MJ were married from 1989-2006. They had three children together.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alaina Coates
Person
Crystal Dangerfield
The Spun

Beloved College Basketball Player Died Sunday Morning

A beloved college basketball player died on Sunday following a year-long battle with cancer. Justin Hardy, who was second in scoring at Washington University while battling Stage IV stomach cancer, died peacefully on Sunday, his family said. Bob Hardy released a heartfelt statement on Sunday night. Hardy was a source...
HEALTH
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Cast and Crew Mourns Loss of Beloved Firehouse Member

Chicago Fire's cast and crew is mourning the loss of one of their own. Just days ahead of the Wednesday night Season 10 finale, beloved canine sidekick and firehouse Dalmatian Tuesday died after working on the series alongside stars including Daniel Kyri, Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, and more for the past four years.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Player#Tiffany Mitchell#Dallas Wings#Sec#Gamecock#Mvp Crystal Dangerfield#Sky#Storm#Liberty
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra

Few NBA head coaches in today's game have had as much postseason success as Erik Spoelstra. The Miami Heat head coach, who won two championships with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, is looking to make his second NBA Finals in three years on Sunday night. Miami is hosting Boston in...
NBA
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Recap: Who Died in the Season 9 Finale? — Plus, Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. Picking up where we left off in the penultimate episode, Chicago P.D.’s Season 9 finale found Intelligence scrambling to bring down Escano, who was going scorched earth on his whole operation. While Upton would be just fine after that explosion which briefly knocked her out, the same couldn’t be said about the investigation. Escano was still on the run, and Anna feared that he would find her and kill her like he has everyone else who betrayed him. Voight promised to get her into witness protection once she spoke to an assistant district attorney. Meanwhile,...
CHICAGO, IL
Syracuse.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features CNY native Breanna Stewart (photos)

Central New York native Breanna Stewart is adding another feat to her illustrious career. Stewie is one of five WNBA stars featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine released photos Monday showing Stewart in a black swimsuit, along with her Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, New York Liberty guard DiDi Richards, and recent free agent Te’a Cooper.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Woman With A-Rod At Game 7 Tonight

The celebrities are out for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night. Miami is hosting Boston with an NBA Finals trip on the line on Sunday evening. Alex Rodriguez, a South Florida native, is sitting courtside for the pivotal Game 7. Rodriguez is at Game 7 with...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
WNBA
The Spun

NBA Star Announces He's Joining ESPN As An Analyst

ESPN has added to its NBA coverage by hiring New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum. McCollum, who has appeared on the Worldwide Leader as an analyst in the past, has officially been signed to a multiplatform deal by the network. He'll make his debut on Thursday during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kerwin Walton trims his list down to five finalists

Former UNC basketball wing Kerwin Walton has made an update to his new recruitment here this weekend. After announcing he was heading to the portal on the final day of the deadline, Walton took the month of May to meet with teams and is now down to five finalists. Per Joe Tipton of On3, Walton has narrowed his list to Texas Tech, Clemson, Memphis, Oklahoma, and Kansas State. The team left off is Creighton who held the crystal ball prediction on 247Sports early on in his new recruitment.  But now, he will focus on these five schools and a decision should be coming soon. North Carolina transfer Kerwin Walton tells @On3sports he’s down to five schools: Texas TechClemsonOklahomaMemphisKansas Statehttps://t.co/zlqFtxq51J — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 30, 2022 Walton spent just two seasons at North Carolina and after an impressive first year where he was the team leader in three-point shooting, he saw his minutes drop here in 2021-22. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
BASKETBALL
Washington Examiner

Transgender female athletes have physical advantage, doctors confirm

Transgender female athletes have a physical advantage over their biological female opponents despite taking testosterone suppressants, doctors confirmed. A Mayo Clinic doctor, an international physiologist, and a Harvard University evolutionary biologist told the New York Times that University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas’s performance this past season showed there “are dramatic differences in performances” between transgender females and biological females.
SOCIETY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
57K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy