Houston, TX

Astros' Rafael Montero: Picks up second win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Montero (2-0) did not allow a baserunner in a scoreless seventh inning while striking out two to earn...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Twins handed tough Carlos Correa blow after loss to Tigers

The Minnesota Twins have been dealt a tough hand with injuries recently, as the likes of Joe Ryan, Chris Paddack and Royce Lewis have all been shelved, with Max Kepler also sustaining an injury. Star shortstop Carlos Correa, who was not in the lineup for Monday’s game against the Detroit Tigers, received a brutal update following the contest, per MLB Trade Rumors.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

LINE: Astros -134, Athletics +114; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead. Oakland is 20-31 overall and 7-19 at home. The Athletics have gone 10-6 in games when they scored at least five runs. Houston is 31-18 overall and...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Patrick Mazeika sitting for Mets on Monday

New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Mazeika is being replaced behind the plate by TOmas Nido versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 33 plate appearances this season, Mazeika has a .188 batting average with a .563...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Rangers Surge to .500 With Victory over Tampa Bay

The Texas Rangers finished their magnificent May with a 3-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field. The Rangers, after a 7-14 April, finished off May with a 17-10 record, which is the third-best month of any team in the American League. With the victory, the Rangers moved to .500 (24-24), which is the latest in the season they've been .500 since they were 74-74 on Sept. 12, 2019.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

USFL Week 7: Stars-Gamblers top plays

After an action-packed weekend, Week 7 of the USFL season concludes Sunday with a matchup between the Philadelphia Stars (3-3) and the Houston Gamblers (1-5). The Gamblers are in the midst of a losing streak and are no stranger to heartbreak, dropping their last two games on the final play of the game.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Twins' Max Kepler: Idle against lefty

Kepler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers. With southpaw Tarik Skubal on the bump for Detroit, the lefty-hitting Kepler will head to the bench as the Twins clear a spot in right field for Trevor Larnach. Before he sat out the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Kepler was instrumental in the Twins' 8-2 victory in Game 1, as he went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Designated for assignment

Tucker was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Tucker is still just 25 years old, and the 2014 first-round pick once had a fair amount of prospect pedigree, but he simply hasn't done nearly enough at the big-league level thus far in his career. In 469 plate appearances split across four seasons, he's hit just .211/.259/.314 with five homers and four steals. The Pirates elected to give his roster spot to Yu Chang, who was acquired in a trade with the Guardians.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Person
Ryan Pressly
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Riding pine Wednesday

Perdomo isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Perdomo is riding an 11-game on-base streak in which he's slashed .250/.302/.350 with a triple, two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Jake Hager will take over at shortstop and bat eighth Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Executes light activity

Ahmed (undisclosed) resumed light baseball activity May 27, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Ahmed is still dealing with fatigue, while the shortstop said he's "responded OK from" taking batting practice, fielding light groundballs and playing catch. "It hit me quick and hard," Ahmed said of the virus. "I've been trying to recover since. I'm still not back to normal yet, unfortunately." Geraldo Perdomo is the primary starter at shortstop while Ahmed works his way back.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Three hits, two runs in win

Heineman went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers. Heineman rattled off three singles in the contest, and he came around to score on a Tucupita Marcano homer in the second inning and a Bryan Reynolds double in the ninth. This was Heineman's second multi-hit effort in 18 games this season. The catcher has a .222/.263/.278 slash line with no home runs, one RBI, five runs scored and two doubles through 40 plate appearances between the Pirates and the Blue Jays this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Resting for afternoon game

Stallings is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nick Fortes will be behind the plate for Game 1, catching for starting pitcher Edward Cabrera. Expect Stallings, who has gone hitless with seven strikeouts in 10 at-bats over his last three starts, to check back into the lineup for the nightcap.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Slow to progress

Kelly (oblique) has not yet taken live at-bats during rehab and is not expected to do so before June 4, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged Kelly's progress has been slower than the team's medical staff expected. While he's out, Daulton Varsho and Jose Herrera have locked down the catching duties.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Nationals' Evan Lee: Set for MLB debut Wednesday

The Nationals are planning to call up Lee from Double-A Harrisburg to start Wednesday's game against the Mets in New York, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Lee will step into the opening in the Washington rotation that was created when Aaron Sanchez was designated for assignment Saturday. The 24-year-old lefty will bypass the Triple-A level entirely as he makes his way to the majors, with Lee's status as a 40-man roster player likely heavily factoring into the equation in him getting the starting nod over Jackson Tetreault, who has had an impressive May while pitching out of the rotation at Triple-A Rochester. Lee, meanwhile, has compiled a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 30 innings at Harrisburg. He may be in line for just one start with the big club, as the Nationals could get Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome) back from the 10-day injured list by the time Washington next requires a fifth starter.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Heads to bench Tuesday

Santana is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. With the Royals giving Whit Merrifield a day out of the field and having him serve as the team's designated hitter, Santana will retreat to the bench while Hunter Dozier covers first base. Santana's move to the bench comes after he went 1-for-18 with three walks against five strikeouts in the Royals' last five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Zac Lowther: Recalled from Triple-A

Lowther was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Lowther made his MLB debut last season, struggling to a 6.67 ERA in 29.2 innings as a swingman. He owns an awful 8.26 ERA through 28.1 frames for Norfolk this season, but he could be needed to provide length behind opening pitcher Bryan Baker in Tuesday's game against the Mariners in what is shaping up to be a bullpen day for the Orioles. Cody Sedlock was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Activated for season debut

Moniak (hand) was activated off the injured list Monday and will bat seventh and play center field against the Giants. Moniak missed out on the Opening Day roster after suffering a hairline fracture in his right wrist right before the start of the season, but he's ready to go after hitting .394/.421/.667 across eight rehab games. The 24-year-old has struggled to a .432 OPS and a 40.0 percent strikeout rate in a tiny sample of 55 career MLB plate appearances, but he could have the chance to claim the starting center field job ahead of Odubel Herrera.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Suffers quad strain

Naquin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with a strained left quadriceps, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Naquin went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the outfield for the bottom of the fourth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Drives in pair

Mendick went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Blue Jays. Mendick delivered an RBI double and came around to score in the fifth inning. In two games since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte, he has delivered four hits, two RBI and three runs scored across eight at-bats. With Tim Anderson (groin) on the injured list and Leury Garcia (side) day-to-day, Mendick should continue to get run at shortstop in the short term.
CHICAGO, IL

