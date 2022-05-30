ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and Sweden

By Emma Ashford
Bloomberg
 2 days ago

One of the ironies of Russia’s war against Ukraine — ostensibly fought to prevent that nation from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization —...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Swedish#Finnish
Reuters

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: A Nato membership would have prevented the war

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking to French University Sciences Po, said the war with Russia would have been prevented if his country had been member of Nato beforehand. "If Ukraine had been part of Nato before the war, there would have been no war", Zelenskiy...
POLITICS
Reuters

Finnish PM says Russian actions in Ukraine a 'turning point'

KYIV, May 26 (Reuters) - Finland's prime minister said on Thursday Russia's actions in Ukraine were a turning point for the world and relations with Moscow could not go back to how they were before its invasion. Prime Minister Sanna Marin made her comments during a trip to Ukraine that...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Sweden
nationalinterest.org

Russia-Ukraine War Pushes Europe and Azerbaijan Closer

The consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have created further incentives and necessities for closer bonds between the EU and Azerbaijan. “Today Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) have become closer to each other more than ever,” Peter Michalko, the EU ambassador in Azerbaijan, stated in an event dedicated to Europe Day on May 12, in Baku. According to Lithuanian ambassador Egidijus Navikas, the relations between Azerbaijan and the EU intensified following the 2020 Second Karabakh War, as European companies are actively involved in reconstruction work in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation and the EU is playing an influential mediating role in establishing peaceful relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—in particular, the regional political tensions; security threats and challenges, disruption of the traditional connectivity routes, and the energy crisis in Europe—have created further incentives and necessities for closer bonds between the EU and Azerbaijan.
POLITICS
Bloomberg

Scholz Touts Latest Ukraine Arms Delivery as Criticism Persists

Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Germany will supply Ukraine with IRIS-T guided missiles as he pushed back against persistent criticism that the government in Berlin is dragging its feet on sending heavy weaponry. “In the coming weeks we will continue to deliver weapons,” Scholz said Wednesday in an address to...
MILITARY
Reuters

Swiss veto Danish request to send Ukraine armoured vehicles - TV

ZURICH, June 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss government has vetoed Denmark’s request to send Swiss-made armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine, citing its neutrality policy of not supplying arms to conflict zones, Swiss broadcaster SRF reported on Wednesday. The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) rejected Denmark’s bid to provide...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Arm other ‘vulnerable states’ at risk of Russia attack, UK urges

Ukraine's neighbour Moldova should be "equipped to Nato standard" to guard it against possible Russian aggression, UK foreign secretary Liz Truss said.There is a need to ensure that Ukraine is “permanently able to defend itself”, and this also applies to other “vulnerable states” such as Moldova, which is not a Nato member – she added.Russia “absolutely” poses a security threat to Moldova, she said, as Vladimir Putin “has been clear about his ambitions to create a greater Russia.”She told The Telegraph: “What we’re working on at the moment is a joint commission with Ukraine and Poland on upgrading Ukrainian...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy