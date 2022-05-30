Competing Indiana Businesses ‘Pool’ Their Resources To Save Indianapolis Great-Grandma’s Dream Home
By Liberty
99.5 WKDQ
2 days ago
When I picture my dream home, it definitely has an in-ground swimming pool. That was always Kitty Smith's vision, except she wanted to share it with her 29 great-grandchildren. Once she had that dream home at age 80, it quickly turned into a homeowner's nightmare. The Money Pit. After...
INDIANAPOLIS — Is there a sweeter way to start your day than with a box of gleaming donuts? We think not. Yelp has released its 2022 list of Top 100 US Donut Shops ahead of National Donut Day on Friday, June 3, and one central Indiana store has landed in the top 20. PANA Donuts […]
INDIANAPOLIS – This weekend will be a great opportunity to learn how to fish or introduce the activity to a friend or family members. The Indiana DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife is hosting their second round of free fishing days on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.
One of the many highlights of the annual Indiana State Fair is the concerts. Each year, organizers bring in a number of popular artists from nearly every genre which always includes a big-name Country artist. This year, that artist is none other than the one and only Carly Pearce!. After...
Indiana is home to some amazing natural playgrounds, rivers being one of them. While floating down a lazy river at a waterpark can be enjoyable, floating down a real river simply can’t be beaten. The rental businesses below offer all the equipment you and your family need to have a fun and safe day floating down one of Indiana’s prettiest rivers.
Anytime a celebrity visits the Tri-State it's a big deal. Okay, I'll admit it's probably a bigger deal to me since I'm obsessed with celebrities. I think it is especially cool when a famous person just shows up at a local restaurant like Dennis Quaid did a couple of years ago. He had a very specific reason for being in Evansville - Love.
An 1,100-acre farm in east-central Indiana has been put on the market which could attract some aggressive bidding. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, which is conducting the auction, says Lawton Farms in Union County has some of the most productive farmland in the state. The majority of...
New data shows more Hoosiers are moving to suburban areas compared to other parts of the state. Indiana suburbs see greatest population growth in …. Newly reformed Christian Park Crime Watch sees big …. Indiana lawmakers to discuss cannabis this summer. Businesses celebrate Indy 500. Indiana group remembers soldiers still...
There is so much to do in Indianapolis, but did you know that catacombs lie below the city? It's true, and you can take a tour of them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
Pine Lake Waterpark is the perfect summer day trip for families looking to spend the day at the beach. Pine Lake Waterpark, located about 2-hours north of Indianapolis, has been a family-run business since 1922. Guests can soak up the sun each summer at this unique beach/waterpark. Quick Info about...
Nearly 15 years later, Spaniolo came out as transgender on the small campus of Franklin College in suburban Indiana. There, as a track and cross-country runner, he entered the locker room alone. Not feeling comfortable in the women’s and not yet accepted in the men’s, he says the administration put him in a random locker room that was occasionally used by the male faculty at the college.
Even though a lot of these outdated laws and rules that we write about are...well, old. You still read them thinking "what the hell' regardless of the year or timeframe it came from. FUNLAWS. At what point did it seem ok to institute a law in Chicago, Illinois that says:
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are now one month away from big changes when it comes to carrying handguns in public. Indiana House Bill 1296, which was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in March, takes effect July 1. The law allows most people over the age of 18 to carry a...
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. -- As a direct result of a recent Jif Peanut Butter recall, the Albanese Confectionery Group of Merrillville is voluntarily recalling the company’s Mini and Giant Peanut Butter Cups. The company made the recall out of caution for the potential contamination of Salmonella from the peanut butter...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The judge presiding over the murder trial of a 15-year-old charged with killing a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl has ruled that two doctors will conduct psychological examinations to determine if he’s competent to stand trial. St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Sanford issued...
A march at the Indiana Statehouse at 11 a.m. Thursday will protest the medical testing and alleged euthanization of beagle puppies at Inotiv research labs in West Lafayette, according to a press release from the Indiana Humane Society. The Humane Society will be joined by "advocates, supporters and state legislators...
"It's not the heat, it's the humidity." That's a common phrase many of us like to use repeatedly throughout the summer months in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. While it has become somewhat of a running joke for summer in the midwest, it does bear some truth. A 90-degree day with low humidity is bearable, if not downright pleasant. However, once we start to get into July, August, and even a good chunk of September and the humidity starts to creep its way in on a consistent basis, being outdoors for any amount of time can be miserable. It gets sometimes gets so bad, that it's not uncommon for the National Weather Service to issue excessive or even oppressive heat warnings for our area. Sometimes walking outside feels like walking into a steam room. You can almost feel yourself inhaling the moisture in the air. The kicker to all of it is that outdoor activities also ramp up during the summer months because of the rise in temperature, which can lead to potentially life-threatening conditions if you're not careful.
Indiana Grandmother Found Dead in Ditch with DogIndiana State Police. A woman in Indiana who had been reported missing was found dead in a ditch alongside her dog. A silver alert had been issued in the disappearance of Betty Stroup, but was canceled after she was found dead near a roadway.
COATESVILLE, Ind. — A local program to honor military veterans and active service members in their home towns is expanding to new parts of central Indiana and beyond. Rhonda Beck serves as Service for Veterans Committee chair for the Wa-Pe-Ke-Way Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She is the driving […]
