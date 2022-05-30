ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Competing Indiana Businesses ‘Pool’ Their Resources To Save Indianapolis Great-Grandma’s Dream Home

By Liberty
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When I picture my dream home, it definitely has an in-ground swimming pool. That was always Kitty Smith's vision, except she wanted to share it with her 29 great-grandchildren. Once she had that dream home at age 80, it quickly turned into a homeowner's nightmare. The Money Pit. After...

