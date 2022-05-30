ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
​​AMP Robotics Continues European Expansion

AMP Robotics Corp. (“AMP”), a pioneer in AI, robotics, and infrastructure for the waste and recycling industry, continues to expand its presence in Europe to meet the demand for its AI and automation solutions and provide dedicated local support and service for the market. The company is exhibiting at IFAT 2022, May 30-June 3 in Munich, for the first time.

AMP Robotics continues to deploy recycling solutions throughout Europe, including at FCC Medio Ambiente/Environment in Spain. (Photo: Business Wire)

AMP installed its first AI-guided robotics systems in the UK and Ireland with Recyco in September 2021 and has since deployed more recycling solutions throughout Europe, including at FCC Medio Ambiente/Environment in Spain. AMP has grown its team to include sales support, training, service, and marketing, in addition to direct sales staff focused on serving Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, and Switzerland, along with the UK and Ireland.

“AMP is the leading brand in robotics, and that was an important factor for us in choosing a solution to improve our sorting productivity and efficiency,” said Alfredo Vigre, project manager, Waste Treatment Department, FCC Medio Ambiente/Environment. “We tested the robot prior to implementation and were pleased with its ability to recognize and recover materials that optical sorters cannot. It’s been fast and effective, and a great tool for quality control.”

AMP provides a portfolio of recycling solutions powered by its industry-leading neural network, which is built on a data engine that has recognized more than 50 billion containers and packaging types ​​​​​in real-world conditions. AMP Cortex™ is the company’s high-speed robotic sorting system with approximately 230 deployments in more than 80 facilities across three continents. AMP’s install base is the largest known fleet of recycling robots in the world, creating the most expansive neural network of field data for recycled materials. AMP Vision™ is a modular computer vision system that helps operators understand material flow throughout key stages of sorting operations and serves as a quick and efficient alternative to manual sampling audits. When integrated with AMP Clarity™, the company’s material characterization and robot performance software solution, users can monitor real-time material characterization and performance measurement throughout a facility. AMP recently introduced new Clarity features including mass estimation; robot pick assignments, alerts, and status tracking; and expanded reporting capabilities.

“We’re seeing strong interest in and satisfaction with our AI and robotics technology here in Europe thanks to our technological leadership,” said Gary Ashburner, general manager, Europe, for AMP Robotics. “Our AI platform, AMP Neuron, continues to achieve breakthroughs in data accuracy and classification of different polymers, form factors, and other packaging types, which is helping our customers take a more data-driven approach to increasing recovery, lowering costs, and optimizing operations.”

At IFAT, AMP’s European-based team will provide live demonstrations of the company’s vision system for material characterization at booth 546 in Hall B6.

“As we continue to scale our business and innovate new ways to improve the economics of recycling, we’re committed to the European market and our growing customer base there,” said Matanya Horowitz, founder and CEO of AMP Robotics. “Our efforts to modernize Europe’s recycling infrastructure are important to our global investors, and critical to realizing our vision of a world without waste.”

About AMP Robotics® Corp.

AMP Robotics is modernizing the world’s recycling infrastructure by applying AI and automation to increase recycling rates and economically recover recyclables reclaimed as raw materials for the global supply chain. The AMP Cortex™ high-speed robotics system automates the identification and sorting of recyclables from mixed material streams. The AMP Neuron™ AI platform continuously trains itself by recognizing different colors, textures, shapes, sizes, patterns, and even brand labels to identify materials and their recyclability. Neuron then guides robots to pick and place the material to be recycled. Designed to run 24/7, all of this happens at superhuman speed with extremely high accuracy. AMP Clarity™ provides data and material characterization on what recyclables are captured and missed, helping recycling businesses and producers maximize recovery. With deployments across North America, Asia, and Europe, AMP’s technology recovers recyclables from municipal collection, precious commodities from electronic scrap, high-value materials from construction and demolition debris, and valuable feedstocks from organic material.

