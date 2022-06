A teacher who died a “hero” trying to protect her young pupils, and two sets of 10-year-old cousins, are among the victims identified in the Texas school shooting that saw 19 children and two teachers killed on Tuesday. Eva Mireles, 44, and Irma Garcia, 46, have been named by their families as the two teachers killed in the attack on Robb Elementary School. The identities of the child victims have been confirmed as eight-year-old Uziyah Garcia; Eliana “Ellie” Lugo-Garcia, aged 9; 10-year-olds Amerie Jo Garza, Makenna Lee Elrod, Xavier James Lopez, Jose Flores, Navaeh Bravo, Alithia Ramirez, Alexandria...

