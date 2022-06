Nearly two years since Nick Cordero tragically died at 41 following a harrowing battle with COVID-19, his wife, Amanda Kloots, is forging ahead -- but not without grief. Kloots, mother to their 2-year-old son, Elvis, and a co-host on The Talk, has risen to fame since documenting her husband's battle publicly in the early height of the pandemic. In a new interview on CBS Mornings, Kloots shed light on her life today, which is not without pangs of loss. As Kloots put it, the grief will hit her like "a ton of bricks out of nowhere," for example, when a Journey song comes on in the car -- a song Cordero previously sang on Broadway.

