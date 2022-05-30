ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandersville, GA

Two people are dead after a shooting in Sandersville

By Danielle Casalie
 2 days ago

SANDERSVILLE, GA (WJBF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened at Larry Mitchell Ball Park.

It happened Sunday evening at an event at Larry Mitchell Ball Park on Suburban Drive. Investigators say two people were injured and were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. The victims have been identified as 17-year-old Williams Mykell Lowery of Louisville and 30-year-old Christopher “Scooter” Dunn of Wrightsville.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has been called in to investigate. No information on a suspect has been released.

Investigators is urging anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Sheriff’s Office  at 478-552-0911 or contact the GBI at 478-374-6988.

IN THIS ARTICLE
