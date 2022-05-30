ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hillview Fair to bring fun on June 2-4

By Stephen Thomas
Pioneer News
 2 days ago

HILLVIEW – It’s fair to say the city of Hillview can’t hardly wait for the fair. The annual Hillview City Fair will take place this year, June 2-4, at the city’s Government Center. City recreation director Terry Bohannon said all of the final touches were...

Related
Pioneer News

Pool, concerts provide summer events for MW

MOUNT WASHINGTON – Well, they’re out there having fun in that warm Mount Washington sun. The city has some fun activities for its residents during the summer months this year. The Wesbanco Ampitheater, located at the Mount Washington Sports Complex, is hosting a free summer concert series presented...
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
News Enterprise

‘Nothing but a good time’

Joe and Judy Hobbs sat on a bench together in downtown Elizabethtown Saturday. As they enjoyed the sounds of engines revving and the smell of barbecue smoking, they remembered owning their own motorcycle. “We went to Talladega, the Smoky Mountains, we went everywhere,” Judy said. They eventually sold their...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Second day of Forecastle brings thousands of fans to Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday is the second day of the Forecastle Festival and fans wasted no time arriving when the gates opened for more than nine hours of music. For three days, Waterfront Park transforms into a musical festival grounds with plenty of food, music and of course, festival outfits.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Beargrass Creek is one step closer to $121M cleanup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Beargrass Creek weaves its way through Louisville. From outstretching parts of Jefferson County to your favorite Olmsted parks, the watershed covers 60-square-miles of the River City. It brings out birds, fish, and people like Robert Camfield. "I love to fish," Camfield said. "But I don't know...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Garden#Horse#Toys#Canned Goods#Hillview Fair#Hillview#The Cowboy Circus#Great American Carnival#Ride To Ride Out Cancer
Pioneer News

BAC Class of 2022

SHEPHERDSVILLE – The seniors from Bullitt County’s big three high schools weren’t the only ones earning diplomas. The Bullitt Alternative Center hosted a Specialized Program Graduation Ceremony for its students in the campus gymnasium. A total of 16 BAC students earned their degrees in 2022, including Juan...
leoweekly.com

Hang Out With Randy From ‘Trailer Park Boys’ Tonight At A Cheeseburger Picnic In Louisville

An iconic member of a ridiculously wild cult classic TV show, Patrick Roach, the actor who plays Randy in “Trailer Park Boys,” is coming to 21st in Germantown for a night that mixes stand-up, games, crowd interaction and, of course, cheeseburgers. The shirtless antagonist who always tries to foil the plans of Ricky and the boys will be at 21st tonight — Tuesday, May 31 — as part of his “Cheeseburger Picnic Tour,” which begins at 8:15 p.m. with tickets priced at $25.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Pioneer News

BCPS filling administrative vacancies

SHEPHERDSVILLE – It is not unusual to have a number of teacher vacancies to fill during the summer months. And, it is not unusual to have a number of administrative positions which become vacant as the school year ends. But, the number of principal positions open as summer break...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

400 Mile Yard Sale is back

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-After two years of uncertainty, the 400 Mile Yard Sale is back and better than ever!. Fr its 18th year, the sale will feature antique stores and small town shops along Highway 68. Communities partake in the four days of fun with families setting up lemonade stands, rummage sales and barn sales.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Hollywood coming to Hart County – Thursday’s casting call for ALL

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo – the perfect spot to bond with nature, feed animals… and potentially film a movie?. Actor and producer Branscombe Richmond produces films here in the commonwealth as well as California and Hawaii. Now, he’s hunting locally for what will become the setting for his two nature heavy movies.
HART COUNTY, KY
My 1053 WJLT

A Book About Kentucky’s Waverly Hills Sanatorium is Set to Hit Shelves This Summer

It's said to be one of the most haunted places in the United States, and soon a book all about Waverly Hills' history will be hitting shelves. Waverly Hills Sanatorium is located just outside of Louisville. Waverly Hills is known for being haunted, and being a "hotbed" for paranormal activity. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium as it was originally a tuberculosis hospital. After the tuberculosis epidemic was over, it was turned into a geriatric medical facility. In 1981 Waverly Hills closed its doors. Now the Waverly Hills Historical Society works hard to help preserve the historic landmark, and by utilizing it's creepy history they're able to raise funds for their nonprofit which helps with the preservation of the building.
WAVERLY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Hope Village has already helped more than 100 residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In only four weeks, leaders at Hope Village, Louisville’s outdoor shelter and resource center, have seen many success stories. Setting up a canopy during a rain shower isn’t exactly pleasant, but Angel Todd says this is exactly where she wants to be. Outside. “We...
LouFamFun

Free Fishing Weekend in Kentucky

This weekend, no license is required to fish in Kentucky. If fishing is something you have wanted to try, you can find a spot this weekend and not have to worry about the license. We love fishing with our kids. We are by no means experts at it, but everyone...
KENTUCKY STATE
bizjournals

The sights and sounds from the first day of Forecastle Festival (PHOTOS)

Three stages. Sixteen artists. Thousands of people. Forecastle Festival came back with a bang Friday, after a two-year hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic. Our team was out in full-force to get in on the action. We shared some thoughts below ahead of day two of the festival, which will be headlined by Tame Impala.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville coffee shop collecting bras for African women

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local coffee house is collecting an unusual item for a good cause, women's bras. Ntaba Coffee Haus is an African-based coffee house started by South African natives Robin and Stella Mountain. The couple also owns Ntaba African Safaris, which gives them the ability to travel home as much as possible. On their trips back to Africa, the two were informed of an issue and wanted to use their resources to help.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky police department addresses community concerns about school safety

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — It’s been one week since a gunman entered a Texas elementary school and began firing, killing 19 children and two teachers. Three days later, the director of the Texas Public Safety director said it was the wrong decision for local police to not immediately breach the classroom door. Ninety minutes ticked away at Robb Elementary School until law enforcement shot the suspect.
TAYLORSVILLE, KY

