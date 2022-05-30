BE’s Edmonds and Scott win girls’ regional doubles crown over BC

It's said to be one of the most haunted places in the United States, and soon a book all about Waverly Hills' history will be hitting shelves. Waverly Hills Sanatorium is located just outside of Louisville. Waverly Hills is known for being haunted, and being a "hotbed" for paranormal activity. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium as it was originally a tuberculosis hospital. After the tuberculosis epidemic was over, it was turned into a geriatric medical facility. In 1981 Waverly Hills closed its doors. Now the Waverly Hills Historical Society works hard to help preserve the historic landmark, and by utilizing it's creepy history they're able to raise funds for their nonprofit which helps with the preservation of the building.

