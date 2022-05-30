ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullitt County, KY

BE’s Edmonds and Scott win girls’ regional doubles crown over BC

By Mike Farner
Pioneer News
 2 days ago

LOUISVILLE – The final match of last week’s Girls’ Sixth Region Tennis Tournament went past normal overtime on Tuesday before the Bullitt East pair of senior Grace Edmonds and freshman Kennedy Scott got past the Bullitt Central all-freshman pair of Eva Dienno and Izzy Walls by a 3-6, 6-3, 1-0...

www.pioneernews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Pioneer News

Mercy’s big inning is bad news for North in semis

LOUISVILLE – Reaching the Sixth Region tournament has become an expectation of the North Bullitt Lady Eagles softball program. But to make it to the next step and to have the chance to play for a regional title and a berth in the state tournament, head coach Jason Andres knows that it will take time and dedication in the off-season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Pioneer News

Large contingent to compete Saturday in state track meet

SHEPHERDSVILLE – There will be a strong contingent of local athletes on Saturday competing in the 2022 Class 3-A Clark’s Pump-N-Shop State Track and Field Championships at the University of Kentucky. Action will begin at 9 a.m. on both the track and in the field events. The final...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Pioneer News

Gritty effort falls short in 2-1 BE loss to DeSales

LOUISVILLE – Allowing just one run and four hits will win a lot of high school baseball games. Unfortunately, that was not the case on Sunday as Bullitt East dropped a 2-1 decision to DeSales in the championship game of the Sixth Region Tournament at the University of Louisville’s Patterson Stadium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville's newest baseball team coming to bat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Jockeys is the city's newest baseball team, kicking off their inaugural season this week. The team is made up of college baseball players from all over the country. The team, ranging from junior college to Division I players, will play 40 baseball games in 49 days.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bullitt County, KY
Sports
County
Bullitt County, KY
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Louisville, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Pioneer News

BE’s Gardner wins discus, three place second

LOUISVILLE – Competing in the always-tough Class 3-A, Region 3 Track and Field Championships is never easy, but Bullitt County athletes turned in some strong performances last Tuesday at St. Xavier High School to earn team points as well as qualify for Saturday’s KHSAA Kentucky State Track and Field Championships in Lexington.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Pioneer News

Lady Eagles’ jump on top early, sink Fairdale

HEBRON ESTATES – The North Bullitt Lady Eagles had a strong start and a good finish while overcoming some mistakes in the middle on Saturday in an opening round game of the Sixth Region Tournament. Leading 7-1 after two innings and 9-1 after four, the green and gold bounced...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Pioneer News

BC’s inspired effort falls just short 2-0 to Tigers

SHEPHERDSVILLE – A magical season came to an end for the Bullitt Central Cougars on Tuesday. Playing in its first Sixth Region tournament game since 2000, Bullitt Central went nose-to-nose with a Fern Creek team some had pegged as a state tournament contender. The Cougars lost a 2-0 battle...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Pioneer News

East plays small, wins big over Southern 12-5

MOUNT WASHINGTON – Scoring at least one run in every inning, the Bullitt East Chargers opened play in the Sixth Region Baseball Tournament on Tuesday with a 12-5 win over Southern. The win advanced the red and gold to Saturday’s semifinals at Patterson Stadium on the University of Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Peck
Pioneer News

Patience pays off in East’s 6-2 win over Butler

LOUISVILLE – Early in Saturday’s Sixth Region Baseball Semifinal game at the University of Louisville’s Patterson Stadium, the Bullitt East Chargers were hitting the ball hard against Butler starting pitcher Jackson Grissom, but had very little to show for it. Between innings, Bullitt East head coach Jeff...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Pioneer News

BULLITT EAST HIGH Class of 2022

Images from the Bullitt East High School Class of 2022 graduation ceremony at Broadbent Arena in Louisville. The Pioneer News Online is your source for local news, sports, events and information in Bullitt County and Shepherdsville, KY, and the surrounding area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winning Percentage#Tennis For Two#Jaguars#Bullitt Central#Mercy
wdrb.com

BOZICH | Fans can help Mike Pratt in his cancer battle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mike Pratt chased down Pete Maravich when chasing down Maravich was the toughest thing to do in college basketball. He averaged better than 19 points per game as a senior at the University of Kentucky on a team featuring Dan Issel as the centerpiece of coach Adolph Rupp’s offense.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Pioneer News

It Happened in MAY

We will be looking back 20, 40, 60, 80 and 100 years to see what was being printed in The Pioneer News in 2002, 1982, 1962, 1942 and 1922 in the month of May. I think Zackary Mobley was more interested in the camera than the boa constrictor at KidsFest.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
News Enterprise

Class of 2022 moves on from Elizabethtown High School

The gymnasium at Elizabethtown High School was packed Saturday morning as the class of 2022 graduated. With no mask mandate, graduates were able to look up into the seats and see the smiling faces of friends and family looking back at them. Graduate Brodie Peterson said the gravity of the...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
News Enterprise

Working until the wheels fall off

Bus driver Ronnie Brown and his bus monitor Melody Langley were excited for the last day of school. With several pizzas and drinks, the two of them would surprise their John Hardin High School students Thursday as they concluded their school year on Bus No. 0707. As students walk on,...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Luxury vehicle Gumble 3000 Supercar Rally passes through Bardstown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's largest luxury vehicle road rally visited Bardstown on Memorial Day. The 2022 Gumball 3000 Supercar Rally passed through the city on Monday. It was held at the first and second blocks of North 3rd Street. The 22nd annual rally raises money for the Gumball...
BARDSTOWN, KY
My 1053 WJLT

A Book About Kentucky’s Waverly Hills Sanatorium is Set to Hit Shelves This Summer

It's said to be one of the most haunted places in the United States, and soon a book all about Waverly Hills' history will be hitting shelves. Waverly Hills Sanatorium is located just outside of Louisville. Waverly Hills is known for being haunted, and being a "hotbed" for paranormal activity. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium as it was originally a tuberculosis hospital. After the tuberculosis epidemic was over, it was turned into a geriatric medical facility. In 1981 Waverly Hills closed its doors. Now the Waverly Hills Historical Society works hard to help preserve the historic landmark, and by utilizing it's creepy history they're able to raise funds for their nonprofit which helps with the preservation of the building.
WAVERLY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy