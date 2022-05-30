ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 2 days ago

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Light Snow tonight and early Monday morning... This is a special weather statement from the National...

www.kulr8.com

wrrnetwork.com

Big Rainfall Totals in Bighorn and Wind River Basins from rains that ended Tuesday

Following are rainfall and snowfall totals from across western and central Wyoming since midday Saturday from the National Weather Service Station in Riverton. The heaviest precipitation fell between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning. Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.
RIVERTON, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Rain Ending; Rain Totals Reported; Warmer by Thursday

Here’s what to expect this week into the weekend for local weather. Rain ends this afternoon with quiet weather until Friday. Thunderstorms are possible Friday and Saturday afternoon for northern Wyoming and East of the Divide. Bit will be back to the 70s by Thursday. Sheridan received a whopping...
SHERIDAN, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Marriage Report for May 16-27, 2022

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from May 16-27, 2022. Summer Lhee Newman, 26, to Morgan Je’Nae Page, 27, both of Rock Springs. Gus Earl Alderson, 50, to Bianca Marie (Mace) Jorgensen, 43, both of Green River. Tracy Dean Bernard, 56, to...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wrrnetwork.com

New Hospital Update tonight at CWC

What are the next steps for Riverton’s new hospital now that USDA funding for a majority of the project has been committed? Come find out by joining the Riverton Medical District at their next community meeting, tonight at Central Wyoming College. Special guests will be:. • Clint Seger, MD,...
RIVERTON, WY
wrrnetwork.com

RPD Wearing Pink Memorial Bands on their Badges

The members of the Riverton Police Department will be wearing pink bands around their badges in memory of Chrissy Alley, Riverton Police Officer Logan Alley’s wife who passed away last week. Chrissy is also the daughter of former Riverton Police Officer Sergio Cabada. Please help us in remembering and honoring Chrissy this week.
RIVERTON, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Police respond to domestic violence incident

CASPER, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - During the course of a domestic violence incident, a Casper Police Officer discharged their weapon, resulting in a non-life-threatening injury to the suspect. The suspect sustained a non-life-threatening injury and received immediate medical care. The suspect was later released from the hospital and was booked...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Natrona County Arrest Log (5/23/22 – 5/24/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
county17.com

National Museum of Military Vehicles celebrates grand opening Saturday

DUBOIS, Wyo. — The National Museum of Military Vehicles, which features nearly 500 fully restored military vehicles, artillery pieces, naval vessels and aircraft dating from 1897 to present, will have its grand opening Saturday. The museum, which covers 140,000 square feet, opened 8 miles southeast of Dubois in August...
DUBOIS, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Police Chief: Officers can’t afford to live in Lander

On Tuesday the 23rd, the Lander City Council met for a scheduled work session to discuss and debate several items. In a very candid discussion related to salary structure, The Chief of Police, Scott Peters told of the need for an amended salary structure for his department. “The problem is that with our current structure being so much lower than other departments around the state, once we get an officer trained, we risk losing them to another agency because of money. Combine that with the lack of affordable housing in Lander and there is little chance to retain highly qualified officers.” This has, according to the chief, become a real issue as he attempts to attract candidates to fill vacant positions in his department. “We simply can’t compete with other local agencies.” He went on to say that having an officer who needs to reside in Riverton or Hudson does little for the commitment that we want the officer to have for his or her own community here in Lander. We want them to live in the community they serve.
LANDER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Executive Director of Riverton Chamber of Commerce asked to resign, She did

An executive session during the Riverton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting this week resulted in a request for its executive director to resign. Asked to resign was Janet Winslow. Kim Humel, President of the Chamber said during an interview that “There was no deadline given for the resignation, however, Winslow chose to submit her resignation immediately.
RIVERTON, WY

