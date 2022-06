If there was ever a place to wear Chanel haute couture, it would be on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Michelle Williams knows this well. On May 27, the actor attended the premiere of her newest film Showing Up, directed by Kelly Reichardt, dressed in an empire waist dress and cap-toe flats by the French house. On a carpet that’s all about dramatic proportions, layers of sequins, and mountains of tulle, Williams’s ensemble was a bit of a breather. Easy elegance. “With this dress, it was love at first sight,” Williams tells Vogue. “It is an exquisite representation of romance and glamor—everything I hope to feel when I get dressed up."

