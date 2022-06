My mom died at age 61, when I was 31. Seeing her headstone in a field of others smacked me with a brutal, if obvious fact: Everyone, including everyone’s parents, will die.I promise I’m not trying to depress you. I want to prepare you, as this loss can happen sooner than you’d expect. And when parents die, it’s often up to their children to manage not just grief but also financial tasks.Planning for those to-do’s now could help later, when you experience what may be some of your hardest days.“We surely ought to have some idea of what we’re facing,”...

