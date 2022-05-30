3 more mistakes everyone makes with induction hobs

Induction hobs – or induction cooktops, if you're American – are undoubtedly the 'hottest' thing in cooking right now. You may not understand how they work – it's all about high-powered magnets, which heat any steel or iron pan you put on it without the hob itself actually radiating heat. However, you don't need to understand the science to appreciate that induction is an extremely efficient way to cook. It provides faster heating than gas and in many ways is more controllable, once you get used to it. It's far more cheap to run than gas, especially at current energy prices.

It's that lack of knowledge about induction that is the only real problem when it comes to using them. After all, even if you but the very best induction hob , So recently we ran a guide to mistakes everyone makes with induction hobs . It was such a success that we're now running a guide to some more mistakes to avoid. We'll combine them into one larger guide very soon, but for now here are 3 more induction errors to avoid. You can also read our guide, ' What is an induction hob? ' for more information on the science and practice of induction cooking.

1. Using the wrong size cookware

(Image credit: Circulon)

Most people are probably aware that the pans you use on an induction hob need to have a base that is made of, or at least contains a disc of, ferrous metal. That is to say, iron or steel. However, what is perhaps less widely known is that the ideal pan for an induction hob should be as near to the size of the actual hob ring as possible.

The reason for this is simple. Because induction hobs cook using magnetism, they do not actually radiate heat, in the way that a gas or old-style electric hob does. So any part of a pan that is not on the ring, due to poor placement, or being bigger than the ring, will not heat up anywhere near as much as the part of the pan that is in direct contact with the ring.

This can actually be useful for certain types of cooking, as you can move food to the outer edges so it stays warm but cooks more slowly, while you use the middle of the pan to properly sear more food. However, it can also cause problems if you're not aware of it.

Some newer (and usually more expensive) induction hobs largely do away with this problem by having large cooking areas that can heat pans of practically any size, but if yours has rings, it's important to use the right sized cookware.

2. Overusing the boost function

(Image credit: Neff)

One of the handiest features of an induction hob is its ability to reach an extremely high heat very quickly, and hold it there. Usually this involves using a 'boost' or 'power' setting on the hob that comes after the top numerical setting. It's very tempting to use this all the time but you really shouldn't. Best practice is to use the boost briefly, to get your pan up to temperature from cold, then turn down to 8 or 9 at most. It's also very useful when you add something new to the pan – adding wine to a sauce for instance – to get the pan back to boiling point very rapidly.

The reason you shouldn't overuse it is simple: most domestic pans just aren't built to be at such extreme heat for any prolonged length of time, and can potentially suffer warping and other damage. That's not all though. Pans that are that hot can also start to mark the surface of the hob itself. My own hob sadly bears the scars of this, and while it doesn't seem to have affected its performance, it has marred the clean and seamless appearance of the hob.

Induction hobs are extremely efficient, and can usually cook very effectively on settings from 3 to 7 – the lower settings are more for keeping things warm. Use the top settings sparingly, especially boost.

3. Cooking like you're using gas

Probably the hardest thing about induction for many experienced cooks, is that you have to relearn how to cook, to an extent. The most important practical difference between induction and gas is that pans must be in contact with the surface in order to cook food. This sounds simple, but makes one change to your cooking technique very important.

Most people who have cooked on gas are in the habit of lifting the pan slightly off the hob and flipping or shuffling it to move food around so it cooks evenly and doesn't stick. If you do that with induction, the food will almost immediately stop cooking. What you have to do instead is leave the pan where it is, and move the food with a suitable spatula or spoon, made of wood or silicone, ideally. This sounds very simple, and indeed, it is very simple. It took me absolutely ages to fully grasp that lifting and flicking the pan is not a good idea with induction, though.

It's also worth noting that you shouldn't slide the pan back and forth while it's still on the hob either. This manoeuvre doesn't break the contact with the induction surface, so it's good from a cooking point of view. However it can damage the relatively fragile ceramic glass of your induction hob, so it's a move that is best avoided for that reason.