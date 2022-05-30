Legals for May, 30 2022

No. 28665 AUDIT PUBLICATION STATEMENT An audit of the affairs of the West Valley School District #1, Kalispell, Montana, has been conducted by Denning, Downey & Associates, P.C., Kalispell, MT. The audit covered the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. The audit report is on file in its entirety and open to public inspection at 2290 Farm to Market Road, Kalispell, Montana. The West Valley School District #1 will send a copy of the audit report to any interested person upon request. Sincerely, Cecilia Lewellen, Business Manager/District Clerk West Valley School District No. 1 May 30, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28640 MONTANA ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, FLATHEAD COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Dennis M. Lorek, Deceased. PROBATE NO. DP-22-174A AMY EDDY District Court Judge NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of the notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims may be mailed to Tiffany Lammerding, Personal Representative, return receipt requested, to Tanko Law Office, 392 1st Avenue E.N., Kalispell, Montana 59901, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court. DATED this 17th day of May, 2022. /s/ Tiffany Lammerding Tiffany Lammerding Personal Representative Submitted by: Tanko Law Office /s/ Brian C. Tanko Brian C. Tanko, ESQ. Attorney for Personal Representative May 23, 30, June 6, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28662 Notice of Intent to Establish a New Banking Branch First Community Bank Utah, division of Glacier Banks with its headquarters located at 49 Commons Loop, Kalispell, MT 59901 has submitted an application to establish a new branch at the following location: 1840 Skyline Drive, South Ogden, UT 84403. The new branch will function under the name of First Community Bank Utah, division of Glacier Bank. Comments concerning this application should not be sent later than June 14. Comments regarding this application should be forwarded in writing via email to banking@mt.gov. Comments will also be accepted by mail addressed to the Commissioner of Banking and Financial Institutions, Department of Administration, 301 South Park, P.O. Box 200546, Helena, MT 59620-0546. The application may be reviewed, during the comment period, at the above address by calling the commissioner's office at (406) 841-2920 and requesting an appointment. Additionally, any comment regarding this application should be forwarded in writing to the Regional Director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation 25 Jessie Street at Ecker Square Suite 2300, San Francisco, CA 94104. The non-confidential portions of the application are also on file at the appropriate FDIC office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the non-confidential portion of the application will be made available upon request. May 30, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28658 NOTICE OF PASSAGE OF RESOLUTION OF INTENTION EVERGREEN ZONING DISTRICT The Board of Commissioners of Flathead County, Montana, hereby gives notice pursuant to Section 76-2-205(5), M.C.A., that it passed a resolution of intention (Resolution No. 797HO) on May 24, 2022, to change the zoning designation in the Evergreen Zoning District from SAG-10 (Suburban Agricultural) to R-2 (One Family Limited Residential). The boundaries of the areas proposed to be amended from R-1 (Suburban Residential) to R-2 (One Family Limited Residential) are described as: A tract of land located in the West Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 29 North, Range 21 West, P.M.M., Flathead County, Montana, and further described as follows: Beginning at a point S1°10'43" E, 2105.6 feet and N89°17'27" E, 20.0 feet from the Quarter Corner common to Sections 27 and 34 of said Township and Range, said point being THE POINT OF BEGINNING of the tract herein described: Thence N89°17'27"E, 1302.93 feet; Thence S1°10'43"E 516.2 feet; Thence S89°17'27"W, 1302.93 feet; Thence N1°10'43"W, 516.2 feet to THE POINT OF BEGINNING. The regulations defining the SAG-10 and R-2 zones are contained in the Flathead County Zoning Regulations, on file for public inspection at the Office of the Clerk and Recorder, Courthouse, 800 South Main, Kalispell, Montana, at the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office, 40 11th Street West, Kalispell, Montana, and on the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office's website, at: http://flathead.mt.gov/planning_zoning/downloads.php. Documents related to the proposed zone change are also on file for public inspection at the Office of the Board of Commissioners and the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office. For thirty (30) days after the first publication of this notice, the Board of Commissioners will receive written protests to the change proposed for a portion of the Highway 93 North Zoning District from persons owning real property within Flathead County whose names appear on the last completed assessment roll of Flathead County and who either are registered voters in Flathead County or execute and acknowledge their protests before a notary public. DATED this 24th day of May, 2022. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Flathead County, Montana By: /s/Pamela J. Holmquist Pamela J. Holmquist, Chairman May 30, June 6, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________