ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Inter Lake

Legals for May, 30 2022

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

No. 28665 AUDIT PUBLICATION STATEMENT An audit of the affairs of the West Valley School District #1, Kalispell, Montana, has been conducted by Denning, Downey & Associates, P.C., Kalispell, MT. The audit covered the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. The audit report is on file in its entirety and open to public inspection at 2290 Farm to Market Road, Kalispell, Montana. The West Valley School District #1 will send a copy of the audit report to any interested person upon request. Sincerely, Cecilia Lewellen, Business Manager/District Clerk West Valley School District No. 1 May 30, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28640 MONTANA ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, FLATHEAD COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Dennis M. Lorek, Deceased. PROBATE NO. DP-22-174A AMY EDDY District Court Judge NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of the notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims may be mailed to Tiffany Lammerding, Personal Representative, return receipt requested, to Tanko Law Office, 392 1st Avenue E.N., Kalispell, Montana 59901, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court. DATED this 17th day of May, 2022. /s/ Tiffany Lammerding Tiffany Lammerding Personal Representative Submitted by: Tanko Law Office /s/ Brian C. Tanko Brian C. Tanko, ESQ. Attorney for Personal Representative May 23, 30, June 6, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28662 Notice of Intent to Establish a New Banking Branch First Community Bank Utah, division of Glacier Banks with its headquarters located at 49 Commons Loop, Kalispell, MT 59901 has submitted an application to establish a new branch at the following location: 1840 Skyline Drive, South Ogden, UT 84403. The new branch will function under the name of First Community Bank Utah, division of Glacier Bank. Comments concerning this application should not be sent later than June 14. Comments regarding this application should be forwarded in writing via email to banking@mt.gov. Comments will also be accepted by mail addressed to the Commissioner of Banking and Financial Institutions, Department of Administration, 301 South Park, P.O. Box 200546, Helena, MT 59620-0546. The application may be reviewed, during the comment period, at the above address by calling the commissioner's office at (406) 841-2920 and requesting an appointment. Additionally, any comment regarding this application should be forwarded in writing to the Regional Director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation 25 Jessie Street at Ecker Square Suite 2300, San Francisco, CA 94104. The non-confidential portions of the application are also on file at the appropriate FDIC office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the non-confidential portion of the application will be made available upon request. May 30, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28658 NOTICE OF PASSAGE OF RESOLUTION OF INTENTION EVERGREEN ZONING DISTRICT The Board of Commissioners of Flathead County, Montana, hereby gives notice pursuant to Section 76-2-205(5), M.C.A., that it passed a resolution of intention (Resolution No. 797HO) on May 24, 2022, to change the zoning designation in the Evergreen Zoning District from SAG-10 (Suburban Agricultural) to R-2 (One Family Limited Residential). The boundaries of the areas proposed to be amended from R-1 (Suburban Residential) to R-2 (One Family Limited Residential) are described as: A tract of land located in the West Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 29 North, Range 21 West, P.M.M., Flathead County, Montana, and further described as follows: Beginning at a point S1°10'43" E, 2105.6 feet and N89°17'27" E, 20.0 feet from the Quarter Corner common to Sections 27 and 34 of said Township and Range, said point being THE POINT OF BEGINNING of the tract herein described: Thence N89°17'27"E, 1302.93 feet; Thence S1°10'43"E 516.2 feet; Thence S89°17'27"W, 1302.93 feet; Thence N1°10'43"W, 516.2 feet to THE POINT OF BEGINNING. The regulations defining the SAG-10 and R-2 zones are contained in the Flathead County Zoning Regulations, on file for public inspection at the Office of the Clerk and Recorder, Courthouse, 800 South Main, Kalispell, Montana, at the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office, 40 11th Street West, Kalispell, Montana, and on the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office's website, at: http://flathead.mt.gov/planning_zoning/downloads.php. Documents related to the proposed zone change are also on file for public inspection at the Office of the Board of Commissioners and the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office. For thirty (30) days after the first publication of this notice, the Board of Commissioners will receive written protests to the change proposed for a portion of the Highway 93 North Zoning District from persons owning real property within Flathead County whose names appear on the last completed assessment roll of Flathead County and who either are registered voters in Flathead County or execute and acknowledge their protests before a notary public. DATED this 24th day of May, 2022. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Flathead County, Montana By: /s/Pamela J. Holmquist Pamela J. Holmquist, Chairman May 30, June 6, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 KYSS FM

A Favorite Missoula Taphouse is for Sale After 27 Years

Are you one of those people that are intrigued by numbers and random coincidences? I'm always looking at my iPhone when it says 9:41 - the same time Apple always shows their products having in their marketing photos! It's never 9:43 or 9:39 when I glance at it! There's a conspiracy at play I tell you! And here's another number for you. 27. Last week we got word of El Cazador closing its downtown location after almost 27 years. And now, another beloved Missoula business of 27 years is making some serious headlines.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Zoning Regulations#San Francisco#Flathead Valley#The West Valley School#2290 Farm To Market Road#Mnaxlp#Flathead#Amy Eddy District Court#Personal Representative#Tanko Law Office
Newstalk KGVO

Man in Poverello Center Porta Potty Points Gun at Woman

On May 30, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a weapons report. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for the report of a male, Justin Casida, having pointed a handgun at the victim’s face,” Arnold said. “The dispatcher was provided a description of what Casida was wearing. As officers arrived on scene, they located Casida outside of the Poverello. Casida was detained. Officers collected a statement from the victim who reported they had knocked on the porta potty doors and for no apparent reason, Casida, who was in the porta potty, opened the door and pointed the handgun at the victim’s head.”
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Mainly mountain showers, rivers to rise next week

The upper-level low responsible for the recent rain will exit the region today. A few isolated showers will be possible this morning across southwest Montana. Areas of snow will continue near Cooke City and Yellowstone National Park through the afternoon. High pressure will build over the region Tuesday into Thursday....
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,281 Cases, 15 Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 277,497 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,281 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,558 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,475,801 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 565,071...
MISSOULA, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Residents push back against City’s plan for bear-proof trash cans

In response to the City of Whitefish’s newly signed contract with Republic Services to provide individual, bear-resistant trash containers and service them on the streets, residents penned 52 letters of opposition and several spoke out against the change at a recent meeting of the Whitefish City Council. The change involves replacing the shared, 300-gallon containers currently in use with individual, 90-gallon trash containers that residents will have to put out on the street in front of their homes on trash pickup day. While most of the respondents agreed with the need for animal-resistant trash containers, the outcry centered on the need...
WHITEFISH, MT
NBCMontana

Emergency closure in place at Blankenship Bridge area near Columbia Falls

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead National Forest issued an emergency closure order for the Blankenship Bridge area northwest of Columbia Falls due to high water. The access road to the Blankenship southwest gravel bar is under water due to increased river levels from rain and seasonal runoff in the north fork of the Flathead River.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Police arrested assault with weapon suspect

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Police Department officers arrested the suspect of an assault with a weapon around 7:34 p.m. Saturday. A man was found lying in the grass at the Fresh Market near 39th Street with a stab wound around 5:15 p.m. the same day. Law enforcement were...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

South Reserve St. Starbucks evacuated due to smoke

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Rural Fire District and the Missoula Fire Department responded to a call from an employee at the Starbucks on South Reserve Street near WinCo Food due to smoke on Saturday. Patrons evacuated the building before 3 p.m., when a Starbucks employee noticed a scent...
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Revamped shelter in Browning offers temporary housing for people and their pets

The Blackfeet Nation hasn’t had a shelter available as temporary housing for almost a decade. That changed late last year. The Medicine Bear Lodge has been serving hot meals twice a day just off Browning’s main road since 2012. The lodge shut down last summer for construction, and re-opened as the Blackfeet Medicine Bear Shelter last November with an updated setup: three trailers making a ‘U’ with two of them serving as separate wings for women and men. These trailers aren’t campers; they’re designed for housing at oil fields, and are often called “man camps.” They have fewer windows, more sharp corners, and fluorescent lights. The new lodge is a work in progress, and will serve as a temporary housing shelter for the Blackfeet Nation.
BROWNING, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy