LOS GATOS -- While many mark Memorial Day with barbecues and trips to the beach, Gold Star families who lost loved ones to war don't want people to forget the holiday's true meaning.Two sisters of a fallen solider from Los Gatos spent Monday thinking long and hard about their lost little brother.The man wearing a million dollar smile along with fatigues in a family photo is Army Corporal TJ Gonzales. The youngest of four children and only boy, TJ was the only son of a military veteran and now retired Los Gatos police officer. He wanted to be just like his...

LOS GATOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO