ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks host the Braves in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Atlanta Braves (23-25, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-26, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (1-1, 2.22 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-0, 2.22 ERA, .83 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Diamondbacks +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Atlanta Braves on Monday to open a three-game series.

Arizona has a 23-26 record overall and a 12-15 record at home. The Diamondbacks are 10-22 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Atlanta is 23-25 overall and 9-11 in road games. The Braves are 22-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has seven doubles, 12 home runs and 22 RBI for the Diamondbacks. David Peralta is 11-for-33 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has 11 doubles and six home runs while hitting .247 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 11-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by six runs

Braves: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Daulton Varsho: day-to-day (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Luplow: day-to-day (foot), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Braves' William Contreras sitting Monday versus Diamondbacks

The Atlanta Braves did not name William Contreras as a starter for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Contreras will take the night off while Ronald Acuna Jr. takes a turn at designated hitter and Adam Duvall starts in right field, batting eighth. Contreras has been red hot to start...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera sitting Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Herrera is heading to the bench after starting at catcher the past four games. Daulton Varsho is shifting to catcher while Cooper Hummel enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Cardinals play the Padres in first of 3-game series

LINE: Cardinals -111, Padres -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals open a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday. St. Louis is 26-21 overall and 13-11 at home. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks fifth in the NL.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Atlanta, GA
FOX Sports

Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

LINE: Astros -134, Athletics +114; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead. Oakland is 20-31 overall and 7-19 at home. The Athletics have gone 10-6 in games when they scored at least five runs. Houston is 31-18 overall and...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Weaver
Person
Tyler Matzek
Person
Kirby Yates
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Mike Soroka
Person
Daulton Varsho
numberfire.com

Jesus Aguilar absent from Marlins' Game 1 lineup Wednesday

Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader. Aguilar is sitting for the first game after he went hitless in a third straight appearance in the Marlins' previous outing. Garrett Cooper is covering first base for Aguilar while Jorge Soler shifts into the designated hitter role. Bryan De La Cruz is entering the lineup to play left field and hit seventh.
MLB
CBS Miami

Marlins-Rockies game rained out, doubleheader Wednesday

DENVER — The game between the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night was postponed due to rainy weather.It will be made up Wednesday as part of a traditional doubleheader. The opening game will be at 1:10 p.m. and the second one no more than 45 minutes later.The Rockies are slated to throw Antonio Senzatela in the first game and Germán Márquez in the second. The Marlins hadn't announced a starter for Tuesday.Colorado beat the Marlins 7-1 on Monday to open the series. It was a game that included a 496-foot homer from Miami's Jesús Sánchez in the second inning. The long ball reached the third-deck concourse at Coors Field.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Atlanta Braves
FOX Sports

Mariners bring 1-0 series advantage over Orioles into game 2

LINE: Mariners -152, Orioles +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Baltimore Orioles leading the series 1-0. Baltimore has a 12-12 record at home and a 21-30 record overall. The Orioles have gone 12-20 in games when they have given up at least one home run.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Robinson Cano on Padres' bench Wednesday afternoon

San Diego Padres second baseman Robinson Cano is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. What It Means:. Cano started on Tuesday and went hitless with a strikeout in four trips to the plate. Jake Cronenworth is shifting...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the startling lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. Pujols started the first two games of the series and he drove in the game-winning run on Tuesday with a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

923K+
Followers
448K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy