ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pirates visit the Dodgers to begin 3-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Pittsburgh Pirates (19-27, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (33-14, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (2-4, 5.50 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (6-1, 2.91 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -327, Pirates +261; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 33-14 overall and 15-5 in home games. The Dodgers are seventh in the majors with 55 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Pittsburgh is 19-27 overall and 8-13 on the road. The Pirates have gone 15-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 11 doubles and 14 home runs while hitting .294 for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 14-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with six home runs while slugging .375. Jack Suwinski is 5-for-29 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .279 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Daniel Vogelbach: 10-Day IL (left hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Josh VanMeter idle Tuesday for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Josh VanMeter is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers. VanMeter started the past five games, including two against lefties, but the Pirates are giving the lefty hitter the night off Tuesday. Michael Chavis is replacing VanMeter on first base and batting third.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Pirates vs. Dodgers prediction and odds for Tuesday, May 31: LA holds a huge advantage on the mound

The Los Angeles Dodgers are massive favorites at home tonight against the third-place Pittsburgh Pirates in Game 2 of their three-game series. The Pirates managed to eke out a 6-5 win on the road last night against LA and now, shockingly, are 3-1 SU against the Dodgers this season. Not the kind of results one would expect from one of the worst teams in the MLB. The Dodgers can afford to lose a game here or there, but it’s not a good look to drop games to the likes of Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

LINE: Astros -134, Athletics +114; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead. Oakland is 20-31 overall and 7-19 at home. The Athletics have gone 10-6 in games when they scored at least five runs. Houston is 31-18 overall and...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Cardinals play the Padres in first of 3-game series

LINE: Cardinals -111, Padres -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals open a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday. St. Louis is 26-21 overall and 13-11 at home. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks fifth in the NL.
SAN DIEGO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Pirates Make MLB History With Comeback Wins Against Padres & Dodgers

The Pittsburgh Pirates have just 20 wins this season but recent success against the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers put them into a category of their own. According to Stats LLC, the Pirates are the only team in the Modern Era of MLB history to have comebacks in the ninth inning over a span of three days against two different clubs with at least a .640 winning percentage.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gamel
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Andrew Heaney
Person
Blake Treinen
Person
Heath Hembree
Person
Tommy Kahnle
Person
Jake Marisnick
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Danny Duffy
FOX Sports

Astros take 3-game road win streak into game against the Athletics

LINE: Astros -221, Athletics +182; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros visit the Oakland Athletics aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak. Oakland has a 7-20 record at home and a 20-32 record overall. The Athletics have a 6-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Jesus Aguilar absent from Marlins' Game 1 lineup Wednesday

Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader. Aguilar is sitting for the first game after he went hitless in a third straight appearance in the Marlins' previous outing. Garrett Cooper is covering first base for Aguilar while Jorge Soler shifts into the designated hitter role. Bryan De La Cruz is entering the lineup to play left field and hit seventh.
MLB
FOX Sports

Angels look to break 6-game losing streak, take on the Yankees

LINE: Yankees -168, Angels +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels aim to stop their six-game skid with a victory against the New York Yankees. New York has an 18-7 record in home games and a 34-15 record overall. The Yankees rank second in the majors with 69 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Reds attempt to sweep 2-game series against the Red Sox

LINE: Red Sox -209, Reds +176; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox meet on Wednesday for the second game of a two-game series. The Reds won the first, 2-1. Boston is 23-27 overall and 12-14 at home. The Red Sox have a...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

923K+
Followers
448K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy