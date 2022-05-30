ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles Monday

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Baltimore Orioles (20-29, fifth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (23-25, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (1-4, 4.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (1-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -170, Orioles +146; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

Boston has gone 12-12 in home games and 23-25 overall. The Red Sox have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .320.

Baltimore has a 20-29 record overall and an 8-18 record on the road. The Orioles are 12-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Orioles have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 11 home runs, 10 walks and 26 RBI while hitting .345 for the Red Sox. Christian Vazquez is 16-for-32 with three doubles, a home run and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Trey Mancini is sixth on the Orioles with a .298 batting average, and has six doubles, three home runs, 18 walks and 17 RBI. Ramon Urias is 12-for-35 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .332 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .228 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Hansel Robles: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spenser Watkins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

