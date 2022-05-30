ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies host the Giants to open 3-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

San Francisco Giants (25-21, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (21-27, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (5-1, 3.54 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (3-2, 3.94 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -113, Giants -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the San Francisco Giants to start a three-game series.

Philadelphia is 11-13 in home games and 21-27 overall. The Phillies are 15-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Francisco is 25-21 overall and 12-10 on the road. Giants hitters are batting a collective .249, which ranks sixth in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 28 extra base hits (17 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs). Garrett Stubbs is 3-for-6 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Yastrzemski has a .298 batting average to rank second on the Giants, and has 10 doubles and four home runs. Thairo Estrada is 11-for-28 over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .230 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Giants: 3-7, .251 batting average, 6.34 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

LINE: Astros -134, Athletics +114; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead. Oakland is 20-31 overall and 7-19 at home. The Athletics have gone 10-6 in games when they scored at least five runs. Houston is 31-18 overall and...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
San Francisco, CA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Former Phillies pitcher J.A. Happ announces retirement

After a 15-year career, former Phillies starting pitcher J.A. Happ has announced that he has retired from Major League Baseball. After stops with the Phillies, Astros, Mariners, Pirates, Yankees, Twins, Cardinals, and two stops with the Blue Jays, Happ has decided to hang up his glove after what can only be described as a solid MLB career.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Joey Bart sitting for Giants Monday

The San Francisco Giants did not list Joey Bart in their lineup for Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Bart will sit out Monday's game while Curt Casali starts at catcher and bats ninth. Our models project Bart to make 254 more plate appearances this season, with 9 home runs,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Rockies face the Marlins with 1-0 series lead

Miami Marlins (19-27, fourth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-26, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD; Rockies: German Marquez (1-5, 6.30 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Miami...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Duggar
Person
Ryan Sherriff
Person
Thairo Estrada
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Austin Slater
Person
Matthew Boyd
FOX Sports

Gonzalez leads Giants against the Phillies after 4-hit game

LINE: Phillies -122, Giants +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Luis Gonzalez had four hits on Tuesday in a 7-4 win over the Phillies. Philadelphia has a 21-29 record overall and an 11-15 record in home games. Phillies...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Sports#Era#The San Francisco Giants#Nl
numberfire.com

Heliot Ramos batting seventh for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ramos will start in right field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Joc Pederson moves to the bench. Ramos is batting 0.333 this season in 7...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Mickey Moniak (hand) in center field for Phillies on Monday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Mickey Moniak is batting seventh in Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Moniak will man center field after Philadelphia's outfielder was activated off the injured list and Odubel Herrera was benched in Philadelphia. numberFire's models project Moniak to score 6.7 FanDuel points at the salary of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

923K+
Followers
448K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy