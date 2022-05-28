ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas gunman had threatened school shootings on social media, reports say

By Edward Helmore in New York and agencies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PMUwq_0fuckB5p00
Mass killing at Texas elementary school<br>epa09982761 An aerial photo made with a drone shows the scene following the mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 28 May 2022. According to Texas officials, at least 19 children and two adults were killed in the shooting on 24 May. The eighteen-year-old gunman was killed by responding officers. EPA/TANNEN MAURY Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA

Warning signs were reportedly mounting in the months before the 18-year-old gunman in Uvalde, Texas, opened fire on a classroom of young children and their teachers four days ago in what would become America’s deadliest school shooting in a decade.

The teenager had used the social media app Yubo to threaten school shootings and rape, as well as to show off a rifle he had bought, CNN reported on Saturday.

And Keanna Baxter, 17, told told the San Antonio Express-News that she’d learned how he could be unpredictable from a friend who had dated him.

“He was overall just aggressive, like violent,” Baxter told the outlet. “He would try and fight women. He would try and fight anyone who told him no – if he didn’t get his way, he’d go crazy.”

She did not give any details about physical altercations or other evidence of violence. But her friend, she said, had told her he was “scary” and “when he would lose his temper, she would literally be scared for her life, basically. He would send her these really nasty messages, where he’d go from super sweet to screaming at her back to super sweet.”

Salvador Ramos was shot dead by federal agents storming the classroom in which he had barricaded himself and killed 21 people last Tuesday, after he’d entered Robb elementary school in the small southern Texas city armed with an assault rifle.

The victims included 19 children and two teachers shot dead and 17 others injured. He had earlier shot his grandmother and left her in critical condition.

Related: ‘That smile I will never forget’: the victims of the Texas school shooting

Ramos’s parents have given brief interviews but little insight into the mindset or any behavioral problems of the 18-year-old before the mass shooting.

Another schoolmate, Crystal Foutz, said Ramos had threatened to harm her in comments on Instagram. “It was just harassing. And I never, like, provoked him or anything like that. He was aggressive for no reason … I just blocked him,” she told the San Antonio outlet.

Ramos worked at a Wendy’s burger restaurant in Uvalde, according to the New York Times . The night manager there told the paper that he kept to himself.

The portrait painted by the gunman’s schoolmates includes descriptions of him showing up at a park with cuts on his face that he said he’d made “just for fun” as well as rumors of a video of him holding up a dead cat on the passenger seat of his car.

Texas law enforcement officials have said Ramos asked his sister in September when he could buy a gun in Texas. In March this year, Ramos was chatting on Instagram about wanting to make the purchase.

Two weeks later, he posted on Instagram: “10 more days.”

Someone replied, “Are you gonna shoot up a school or something?”

“No. Stop asking dumb questions,” Ramos said. “You’ll see.”

Ramos legally purchased two military-style assault rifles from a federally licensed gun store earlier this month, one a day after his 18th birthday and one week before he entered Robb elementary school with one weapon, 58 magazines and 1,657 rounds of ammunition.

Kamala Harris on Saturday called for a ban on such assault weapons for the general public and urged the passing of legislation strengthening gun control that has long been stymied by Republicans in the US Senate.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Texas City, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Senator who has received $1m from NRA runs into a locked door trying to avoid Texas shooting questions

A United States senator who has taken more than $1m in donations from the National Rifle Association ran into a locked door as he tried to dodge gun control questions.Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has received $1,269,486 from the gun rights group, according to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.Mr Johnson was asked about gun control by a CNN reporter the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.The elected official stayed silent and tried tunsuccessfully to get into an office on Capitol Hill as...
UVALDE, TX
wonderwall.com

Ivanka Trump, Matthew McConaughey, Leah Remini, Tim McGraw and more stars react to Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

In something that has become all too familiar, a school shooting occurred on May 24, 2022, this time in Uvalde, Texas. By the end of the night, 19 elementary school students and two adults at Robb Elementary School were dead. The suspect in the massacre was also killed. NPR reported that it was the 27th school shooting this year. Social media sounded off on the heels of the tragedy — the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut — and many voices came from those in the entertainment world… Ivanka Trump tweeted, "It's impossible to imagine the pain being felt by the victims' families as a result of the senseless violence in TX. May God be with them and the Uvalde community as the nation condemns this horrific act of evil & prays for their strength in the face of this unimaginable tragedy."
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Vibe

John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy. In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb...
TEXAS STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Fact-checking Marco Rubio claim that no guns used in mass shootings were bought online

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said stringent gun regulations would not prevent crimes like the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “There hasn’t been a single of these mass shootings that have been purchased at a gun show or on the internet,” Rubio said on May 25. “If people want to do it, we can have that debate, but don’t link it to these horrible events. They have nothing to do with it.”
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Violent Crime#Epa#Yubo#Cnn
The Independent

Mass shooter took more ammunition into Uvalde elementary school than US soldier takes into battle

The gunman who shot dead 19 young children and two teachers in the Uvalde mass shooting had taken more ammunition into Robb Elementary School than a US soldier takes into a wartime battle, it has been revealed.Gunman Salvador Ramos legally bought two AR-15 rifles and 1,657 rounds of ammunition in the days after his 18th birthday on 16 May.Just eight days later, on 24 May, he entered Robb Elementary School with one of the rifles and carried out one of the worst mass shootings in American history.Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said at a press conference...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
Tampa Bay Times

I understand Texas culture, but AR-15s haven’t been available to teens for 60 years | Letters

But not AR-15s Texas GOP to attend NRA convention in Houston in wake of school shooting | May 25. Having lived in Texas for 22 years, I understand Texas culture and the undeniable fact that the overwhelming majority of gun owners are law-abiding citizens exercising a constitutional right. However, I thought Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was disingenuous to assert in Uvalde that because it has been legal in Texas for 18-year-olds to purchase long guns for 60 years, recent school shootings are simply the result of mental health problems. But AR-15s with large magazines have not been available for teenagers to purchase for the past 60 years.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Beast

Uvalde Victim’s Family Mistakenly Told He Was Still Alive

Jose Flores grinned wide and held up an honor roll certificate as he posed during an academic ceremony on Tuesday morning. The fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School in Texas was wearing a blue T-shirt in the photo, which was snapped hours before a teenager with a semi-automatic rifle entered his classroom and gunned down little kids.
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

The Guardian

294K+
Followers
74K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy