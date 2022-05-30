ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Danbury Police Department highlighting Crisis Intervention Team work

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 2 days ago

Danbury Police Department highlighting Crisis Intervention Team work. Mental Health Awareness month is wrapping up. The Danbury Police Department is highlighting their Crisis Intervention Team and the work that they are doing to help...

wlad.com

Daily Voice

COVID-19: CEO From Greenwich Indicted For $116 Test Scam

The former CEO of a New York-based health care company from Fairfield County was charged with orchestrating a COVID-19 rapid-test investment scam that fleeced victims of $116 million, federal authorities said. Marc Schessel, age 62, of Greenwich, had his company, SCWorx Corps, make bogus public claims that it was buying...
GREENWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Worker dead after falling through skylight at Fairfield University

FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after falling through a skylight at Fairfield University, police said. Fairfield Police said the worker fell through a skylight at the Central Utilities Facility at Fairfield University on Tuesday morning. When emergency personnel arrived, they found a 57-year-old male lying on...
wlad.com

Search enters 4th day for boater missing in Candlewood Lake

The search will resume today for a missing boater in Candlewood Lake in Brookfield. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection suspended the search near the Candlewood Inn around 8 o'clock last night and dive teams will be back in the water starting at 8am. This will be the 4th day of the search for a man who went missing while out with friends. A DEEP spokesman says the vessel was not underway at the time, meaning it was docked, beached or aground. Officials are not sure if the man fell or jumped off the boat, but they have been told that he is a strong swimmer. Investigators are looking into any and all factors, including if alcohol was involved and cold water temperature. Brookfield and Danbury Police and Fire Departments, Candlewood Lake Authority and the Connecticut State Police Dive Team have all assisted in the search.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Worker Injured After Fall At Fairfield University

A worker was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a fall at a Fairfield County university. The incident took place in Fairfield at Fairfield University around 7:15 a.m., Tuesday, May 31. The Fairfield emergency communications center received a call for a worker that had fallen through a roof on the Fairfield...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Danbury, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
City
Danbury, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Employees At Milford YMCA

A Connecticut man has been charged with threatening to shoot employees at a YMCA in the region. The arrest took place in New Haven County in Milford on Friday, May 27. Christopher Cofer, age 23, of Milford, was arrested at police responded to The Woodruff Family YMCA at 631 Orange Ave., for a report that an employee had been threatened, said Officer Marilisa Anania, of the Milford Police.
MILFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Report: Trumbull SeaQuest cited again after animal scratches child

TRUMBULL — A child visitor to the interactive aquarium SeaQuest at the Westfield Trumbull mall was reportedly scratched by a kinkajou, according to a report issued earlier this year by the United States Department of Agriculture. According to the report, during a routine inspection on Feb. 24, inspector Jan...
wlad.com

2021 Officer of the Year award recipient in Ridgefield named

Ridgefield Police Officer Carlos Olivares has been named the 2021 Officer of the Year award recipient. This award was presented to him by the Ridgefield Exchange Club, at the statewide awards ceremony. Olivares began his career with the Ridgefield Police Department in 2019. He is a member of the United States Air Force Air National Guard and has been deployed numerous times. Department officials say he is a proactive, enthusiastic officer, who always puts the community before himself. He volunteers his time to participate in PBA events and community policing initiatives. Olivares has received numerous letters of recognition from the public, for his dedication and commitment to the community.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
wlad.com

Danbury clears up rumor about lockdown as neighboring towns sheltered in place

Danbury School District officials are looking to clear up a rumor that circulated on Friday. The Danbury schools did not go into lockdown. Danbury Police say there were police investigations in New Milford and Bethel that day which did result in temporary lockdowns out of an abundance of caution. The matters were resolved and did not affect the City of Danbury.
NBC Connecticut

Police Officers Assaulted During Large Fights at Walnut Beach in Milford

Milford police are working to identify the people who were involved in multiple fights at Walnut Beach on Memorial Day. Officers said their community policing van was at the beach for the holiday because they expected large crowds with the nice weather. Around 6:30 p.m., there was an unruly crowd...
MILFORD, CT
News 12

Bridgeport woman looks to pay it forward after beating addiction

A Bridgeport woman is paying it forward to help others after she turned her life around after years of addiction. Tonya Shelton – speaking publicly for the first time – told News 12 she lost several close family members to drugs and alcohol and didn't want to lose her life as well.
Eyewitness News

Police arrest pair of adults for pointing weapon at children

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police arrested two adults for pointing what appeared to be a weapon at children waiting for school buses. Police said they received numerous reports of the two men pointing a gun at children. Officers said they quickly located the vehicle based on calls received from the...
DANBURY, CT
wlad.com

Sherman firefighters use trolley to access grill fire

Sherman Volunteer Fire Department responded to a reported gas grill on fire on the back deck of a residence yesterday afternoon. Firefighters found the blaze had been extinguished by the resident with a fire extinguisher. Fire officials are reminding residents to have a working fire extinguisher and ensure their homes are properly marked with easily identifiable mail box numbers. This home was in a tough to access lake community, and firefighters used an onsite trolley to access the property.
SHERMAN, CT
wlad.com

Monroe seeks to purchase former St. Jude school for community center

The Town of Monroe will purchase the former St. Jude school property. First Selectman Ken Kellogg has been working with the Parish and the Diocese of Bridgeport to turn the facility into a Monroe Community Center. The proposed purchase price would not exceed $2.3 million. St. Jude Parish would continue to have access to the parking lot and, for a period of time, access to certain areas of the building. The town will conduct additional due diligence and prepare a final and more detailed purchase agreement for approval by the Town Council, the Board of Finance, and ultimately at a Town Meeting. While the school building is older construction, it would substantially add to the Town Hall campus. Beyond community center programming, certain municipal functions could eventually migrate to that location, opening up much-needed space at Town Hall. While the former Chalk Hill School was also evaluated, use of that building would cost taxpayers over $10 million and presented a challenge as it's located on a school campus.
MONROE, CT
wlad.com

Two men arrested for allegedly pointing gun at kids waiting for buses

Two men have been arrested after Danbury Police received a number of calls about a vehicle with two males pointing a weapon at children waiting for buses yesterday morning. Officers quickly located the car and arrested two men, 26-year old Justin Balzarini of Danbury and 20-year old Elijah La Penga of New Milford. An unloaded paintball gun, believed to be the gun in question, was recovered. Both men admitted to their involvement, but denied the gun was loaded. Each was charged with threatening, beach of peace and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle as well as conspiracy to commit each offense. They were held on a 100-thousand dollars bond pending release or presented to the court.
DANBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Body Found in Connecticut River as Missing Manchester Woman

Manchester Police said they've identified a body found in the Connecticut River as a woman that has been missing since December 2021. Officials said they've identified the person who died as 22-year-old Sherrian Howe, who has been missing from Manchester since Dec. 21, 2021. The cause and manner of her...
MANCHESTER, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Business Titan Mickey Herbert Dies, Founder Physician’s Health Services

Scholar, athlete, business titan, sports team owner, dancer, gussied up in colorful shoes, Mickey Herbert applied personality to professionalism. He passed away on Tuesday. Mickey was a friend and avid reader of OIB when he served as chief of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council. He left his mark in so many ways, as founder of Physician’s Health Services and later as owner of the Bridgeport Bluefish baseball team.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

