Danbury Police Department highlighting Crisis Intervention Team work

The Town of Monroe will purchase the former St. Jude school property. First Selectman Ken Kellogg has been working with the Parish and the Diocese of Bridgeport to turn the facility into a Monroe Community Center. The proposed purchase price would not exceed $2.3 million. St. Jude Parish would continue to have access to the parking lot and, for a period of time, access to certain areas of the building. The town will conduct additional due diligence and prepare a final and more detailed purchase agreement for approval by the Town Council, the Board of Finance, and ultimately at a Town Meeting. While the school building is older construction, it would substantially add to the Town Hall campus. Beyond community center programming, certain municipal functions could eventually migrate to that location, opening up much-needed space at Town Hall. While the former Chalk Hill School was also evaluated, use of that building would cost taxpayers over $10 million and presented a challenge as it's located on a school campus.
Comments / 0