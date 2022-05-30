'Weird Al' Yankovic Has 'Brave' Response To New 'Stranger Things' Reference

Comedian "Weird Al" Yankovic on March 30, 2020, on "The Tonight Show." (Photo: NBC via Getty Images)

The newest season of “ Stranger Things ” dropped on Friday, complete with the usual references to 1980s cultural touchstones ― including another name-check of musical icon “ Weird Al ” Yankovic.

The moment comes when a new character, Eddie Munson, describes first meeting Dustin and Mike ― and recalls Dustin’s “brave” choice of wardrobe as a high school freshman.

Yankovic shared a clip of the scene with a #Brave hashtag:

Yankovic has been referenced on the Netflix show at least twice before.

Dustin wore the aforementioned T-shirt in Season 3. And in another scene in the same season, Yankovic’s “ My Bologna ” ― a parody of the hit song “ My Sharona ” by The Knack ― was playing at science teacher Mr. Clarke’s home.

Yankovic tweeted at the time:

The newest season features an even bigger moment for another 1980s musical icon as Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” plays a key role in the plot, driving the 1985 track to No. 1 on the iTunes charts .

