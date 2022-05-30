BLACKPINK's Rosé, Jennie and Lisa Join in on TikTok's Viral "Jiggle Jiggle" Dance Challenge

I started making music full-time at the age of 18. Arctic Monkeys had just blown up and the idea that you could be from Sheffield and become a global superstar hung thick in the air. I believed if I worked hard enough, I could be a star, too: it was just a matter of time. But this was also the dawn of MySpace. Suddenly years of playing, writing and recording wouldn’t be what broke you; it could happen overnight if you played a set from your bedroom and you had a song about being a punk rocker with flowers in your hair. I remember watching a piece on Look North about how Lily Allen had got signed after being spotted on it. I realised I had been putting my energy in the wrong place, and the gnawing feeling that I could be missing the boat began.

