6 Things Texas Politicians Have Actually Blamed For Mass Shootings

By Danny Gallagher
Dallas Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatching political leaders peddle BS has become so commonplace that it feels like they are laying down some kind of challenge. Some of the excuses they fling to deflect important conversations, especially about gun reform legislation, have moved into a demented realm. Few topics produce as many insipid excuses...

MarketRealist

How Many Mass Shootings Happened Under Trump?

While many are struggling for answers as yet another mass shooting in the U.S. took the lives of at least 21 people, this time mainly children, some Trump supporters claim that there weren't any mass shootings in the years that he was president, which is false. How many mass shootings happened under Trump?
Axios

Ted Cruz slammed over Texas elementary school shooting comments

Sen. Ted Cruz is facing backlash after his response to the Texas elementary school shooting that left 19 students and two adults dead. Driving the news: Democrats, gun control groups and others slammed the pro-gun rights Texas senator after he called for more armed law enforcement on school campuses following Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and offered prayers to victims and their families.
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Houston, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Tampa Bay Times

Fact-checking Marco Rubio claim that no guns used in mass shootings were bought online

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said stringent gun regulations would not prevent crimes like the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “There hasn’t been a single of these mass shootings that have been purchased at a gun show or on the internet,” Rubio said on May 25. “If people want to do it, we can have that debate, but don’t link it to these horrible events. They have nothing to do with it.”
Ronny Jackson
Ted Cruz
Greg Abbott
Fredric Wertham
Greg Grunberg
The Independent

Everything but gun control that conservatives have floated in response to school shootings

As parents, community members and school staff grieve in the wake of yet another school shooting in America, those not immediately involved in the tragedy that left 19 children and two teachers dead at an elementary school in Uvalde found themselves turning to their elected officials and rallying around the seemingly simple request: do something.US President Joe Biden, who only a week before the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School travelled to Buffalo, the site of another deadly mass shooting, offered a sharp rebuke of his country’s gun control policies. Delivering a damning speech, the president called on Congress...
blavity.com

Texas Man Confronts Ted Cruz At Restaurant, Demands Gun Laws

As Americans continue to demand the government to implement gun laws to stop mass shootings, one man confronted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) about the issue while he was eating at a restaurant. According to the Huffpost, the man who confronted the Republican lawmaker is Benjamin Hernandez, another Texas resident. Hernandez...
Republican Party
Public Safety
Immigration
Salon

Republicans' "solutions" to mass shootings are meant to make you feel helpless

After the shooting in Uvalde, TX on Tuesday, the Republican response has been so glib and cold-hearted that one has to wonder if they want people to hate them. Despite perfunctory rhetoric denouncing the shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas's overall message could be summed up as the shrug emoji. "More people shot every weekend in Chicago than there are in schools in Texas," he argued. He added some boilerplate Republican language about "mental health," even though everyone knows he is actively fighting to take away mental health care. Sen. Ted Cruz was equally facile, sneering that it was "crass" of Democrats to be angry and victim-blaming the school for having more than one door (yes, he said this). He also insisted that "armed law enforcement on the campus" is the answer, even though there were already multiple armed police officers on the scene who stayed outside the school while parents begged them to charge in and rescue the kids. Tucker Carlson of Fox News, of course, only speaks in Smarmy Jerk so he really leaned into the "there's nothing to be done" message Wednesday night. "A person who is intent on committing violence is very hard to stop," he claimed, adding that neither "act of Congress" nor "gun control" will do a thing to stop it. In reality, of course, international data shows the opposite, gun control is very effective at stopping gun violence.
The Independent

Republican senator blames ‘wokeness’ and ‘liberal indoctrination’ for school shootings days after Uvalde massacre

A Republican senator offered up a theory for why he believes school shootings, like the one in Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead this week, are on the rise: “wokeness” and “liberal indoctrination”.Wisconsin Sen Ron Johnson provided the controversial take during an interview with Fox Business Network on Thursday, after the host asked, in light of this week’s devastating shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, if stiffer background checks would be a solution for preventing this kind of mass slaughter. Particularly so, the host noted, since 18-year-old shooter Salvador Ramos legally bought two AR platform...
The Conversation U.S.

The lasting consequences of school shootings on the students who survive them

As the U.S. reels from another school shooting, much of the public discussion has centered on the lives lost: 19 children and two adults. Indeed, the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas is the second deadliest such incident on record, after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. Since the Columbine massacre in 1999 in which two teenagers killed a dozen students and one teacher, at least 185 children, educators and others have been killed by gun violence at American schools, according to figures compiled by The Washington Post. But this death toll captures only one part of...
International Business Times

U.S. Senate Struggles To Unite On Guns After Texas Massacre

Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Senate struggled on Wednesday to agree on legislation to prevent future mass shootings a day after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged collaboration but neither he, nor Democratic President Joe...
