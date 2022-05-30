Ad group S4 Capital posts 35% first quarter gross profit growth

* Mexican factories finally in positive territory after 31 months * Peru inflation slows to 0.38% in May * Chile's economic activity index up 6.9% in April (Adds details, updates prices throughout) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar June 1 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Wednesday, with Brazil's real leading losses against a stronger dollar as global risk sentiment soured amid concerns over aggressive tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve, persistent inflation and slowing growth. The dollar index rose 0.7%, lifted by upbeat U.S. data and higher Treasury yields, dragging emerging market currencies lower. The real fell 1.3% against the greenback, but remained the best performing currency in the region so far this year. "The key factors that have been influencing the real are the commodities prices and the tightening cycle, more precisely when Banco Central will end the current tightening cycle," said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi. "Our base case is that they will stop this month after hiking rates to 13.25%." Among Brazilian stocks, state-run oil company Petrobras fell 0.4% after sources said President Jair Bolsonaro may need 45-60 days to shake up its board and management. Bolsonaro has been seething about fuel prices as his poll standings slip ahead of October's presidential election. "Markets seem to be pricing in a Lula victory ... What is key to monitor in the coming weeks is economic policy clues from Lula on how his government might be," added Wilson Ferrarezi, referring to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Meanwhile, the Mexican peso fell 0.4% against the dollar. Private sector analysts have raised Mexico's year-end inflation forecast to 6.81% and their estimate for economic growth to 1.80%, according to a central bank survey. On a more positive note, data showed Mexico's manufacturing sector expanded for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in May as jobs and exports grew despite lingering problems in global supply chains and weak demand. The Peruvian sol edged lower even as inflation in the country slowed compared with the previous two months, at a time when the cost of living has soared in Latin America due to the spike in fuel and food prices. Chile's peso fell 0.1% after the country's central bank said its IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product, rose 6.9% in April from the same month last year, missing market expectations of 7.7% rise. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1845 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1067.90 -0.91 MSCI LatAm 2447.02 -0.66 Brazil Bovespa 111859.01 0.46 Mexico IPC 51497.12 -0.49 Chile IPSA 5278.22 -1.36 Argentina MerVal 91127.37 -1.258 Colombia COLCAP 1613.87 0.66 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7958 -0.90 Mexico peso 19.6747 -0.11 Chile peso 824.7 -0.07 Colombia peso 3797.02 -0.96 Peru sol 3.725 -0.32 Argentina peso (interbank) 120.3200 -0.10 Argentina peso (parallel) 203 1.97 (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes, Kirsten Donovan)

