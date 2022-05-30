ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Ad group S4 Capital posts 35% first quarter gross profit growth

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OPZUQ_0fucLZ4600

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's digital advertising group S4 Capital (SFOR.L) reported a 34.5% rise in first-quarter gross profit and reiterated its full-year outlook, saying it expected robust demand despite forecasts of slowing global economic growth.

The British-listed group reiterated its profit growth target of 25%. "Despite the slowdown in forecasts for global GDP growth in 2022 and 2023, demand for digital advertising and marketing transformation is forecast to expand at 10-15% per annum," it said.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

UK regulator warns takeover of Jus-Rol could push up pastry prices

The takeover of the Jus-Rol brand by a French-owned rival pastry maker could harm competition, resulting in higher prices and lower-quality products for customers, a UK watchdog has warned. The Competition and Markets Authority said it was particularly concerned about potential price rises for Jus-Rol items – which include dough...
ECONOMY
Reuters

GameStop beats quarterly revenue estimates

June 1 (Reuters) - Video game retailer GameStop Corp reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as more shoppers bought video games and consoles. Net sales were $1.38 billion in the quarter ended April 30, above analysts’ average estimate of $1.32 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Sorrell
Reuters

U.S. corporate bonds post first positive monthly return this year

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. corporate bonds posted their first positive monthly return this year in May as easing inflation jitters alleviated pressure on rates and the possibility of a less hawkish Federal Reserve mitigated concerns over companies’ ability to repay their debt. Total returns as measured by the...
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Profit#Advertising And Marketing#Global Gdp#Uk#S4 Capital#British#The Thomson Reuters Trust
CNBC

Dow falls 300 points to start June, as worries mount over economic growth

U.S. stocks pulled back Wednesday amid worries about the health of the economy, as Wall Street turned the page to another month following a volatile May. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed about 320 points, or 1%. The S&P 500 eased 1.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite retreated 1.1%. The major...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Costco, Gap, Dell and Marvell In Focus - Five Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Friday, May 27:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher As Fed 'Pause' Hint Boosts Sentiment. U.S. equity futures extended gains Friday, putting stocks on pace for their best weekly gain in two months, as investors bet that the Federal Reserve's suggestion of an autumn pause in rate hikes, paired with what could be a peak in inflation readings, will lift markets from one of their worst starts to the year since the 1930s.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX marks rough start to June as Brazilian real leads fall

* Mexican factories finally in positive territory after 31 months * Peru inflation slows to 0.38% in May * Chile's economic activity index up 6.9% in April (Adds details, updates prices throughout) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar June 1 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Wednesday, with Brazil's real leading losses against a stronger dollar as global risk sentiment soured amid concerns over aggressive tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve, persistent inflation and slowing growth. The dollar index rose 0.7%, lifted by upbeat U.S. data and higher Treasury yields, dragging emerging market currencies lower. The real fell 1.3% against the greenback, but remained the best performing currency in the region so far this year. "The key factors that have been influencing the real are the commodities prices and the tightening cycle, more precisely when Banco Central will end the current tightening cycle," said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi. "Our base case is that they will stop this month after hiking rates to 13.25%." Among Brazilian stocks, state-run oil company Petrobras fell 0.4% after sources said President Jair Bolsonaro may need 45-60 days to shake up its board and management. Bolsonaro has been seething about fuel prices as his poll standings slip ahead of October's presidential election. "Markets seem to be pricing in a Lula victory ... What is key to monitor in the coming weeks is economic policy clues from Lula on how his government might be," added Wilson Ferrarezi, referring to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Meanwhile, the Mexican peso fell 0.4% against the dollar. Private sector analysts have raised Mexico's year-end inflation forecast to 6.81% and their estimate for economic growth to 1.80%, according to a central bank survey. On a more positive note, data showed Mexico's manufacturing sector expanded for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in May as jobs and exports grew despite lingering problems in global supply chains and weak demand. The Peruvian sol edged lower even as inflation in the country slowed compared with the previous two months, at a time when the cost of living has soared in Latin America due to the spike in fuel and food prices. Chile's peso fell 0.1% after the country's central bank said its IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product, rose 6.9% in April from the same month last year, missing market expectations of 7.7% rise. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1845 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1067.90 -0.91 MSCI LatAm 2447.02 -0.66 Brazil Bovespa 111859.01 0.46 Mexico IPC 51497.12 -0.49 Chile IPSA 5278.22 -1.36 Argentina MerVal 91127.37 -1.258 Colombia COLCAP 1613.87 0.66 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7958 -0.90 Mexico peso 19.6747 -0.11 Chile peso 824.7 -0.07 Colombia peso 3797.02 -0.96 Peru sol 3.725 -0.32 Argentina peso (interbank) 120.3200 -0.10 Argentina peso (parallel) 203 1.97 (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes, Kirsten Donovan)
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rallies as current account surplus hits 14-year high

(Adds economist quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback * Touches its strongest since April 22 at 1.2651 * Canada's current account surplus climbs to C$5.0 billion * Canadian bond yields rise across curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level in more than five-weeks against the greenback on Monday, as data showed Canada's current account surplus turning positive and ahead of an expected interest rate hike this week by the Bank of Canada. Canada's current account surplus was C$5.0 billion in the first quarter, swinging from a revised C$137 million deficit in the fourth quarter. It was the widest surplus since the second quarter of 2008. "We expect the ongoing strength in commodities to support the current account in Q2 (second quarter), though offset by a deeper services deficit as travel recovers more fully," said Shelly Kaushik, an economist at BMO Capital Markets. Canada's GDP data, due on Tuesday, could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Money markets expect the central bank to raise its benchmark rate by half a percentage point for a second straight time at a policy decision on Wednesday. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.5% higher at 1.2657 to the greenback, or 79.01 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest since April 22 at 1.2651. Gains for the loonie came as world share markets rose and the U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies, with investors betting on a possible slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was up 1.8% at $117.17 a barrel as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. U.S. crude oil futures rose 0.6% to $117.17 a barrel as China eased COVID-19 restrictions and traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, with the 10-year up 3.5 basis points at 2.825%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis and Diane Craft)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Indian shares drop as tech rally loses steam; GDP data in focus

BENGALURU, May 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Tuesday as investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of an economic growth data, while a rally in technology stocks lost steam and Sun Pharmaceutical fell after the company logged a loss for the March quarter. The NSE Nifty 50 index...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Euro Set For Best Monthly Gain In A Year Ahead Of Inflation Data

The euro drifted lower on Tuesday, but was still set for its best month in a year ahead of red-hot inflation data that will boost expectations of interest rate increases from the European Central Bank (ECB). German consumer prices jumped a whopping 8.7% and Spanish inflation rates resumed their upward...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Tesla delays deliveries of long-range models in U.S.

June 1 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is delaying U.S. deliveries of certain long-range models by up to a month, its website showed on Wednesday, as the electric-car maker tries to steer itself through supply-chain issues and disruptions in China operations. New orders for Model Y will be delivered between...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

460K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy