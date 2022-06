As home values continue to rise at a double-digit pace, confidence in the housing market is eroding. Only 30% of respondents in Gallup’s annual Economy and Personal Finance Poll said it was a good time to buy a house, a whopping 23 percentage point drop from last year. What’s more, in a recent survey by real estate brokerage Clever Real Estate, 45% of likely home sellers said they believe there is a housing bubble that might pop this year.

BUSINESS ・ 15 DAYS AGO