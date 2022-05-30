The Witcher Season 3 Release Date: Will There Be It?

Season 3 of The Witcher is now in development, which means we’re getting closer to seeing Geralt and his companions again on our TVs. The Netflix program doesn’t have an official release date yet, but we’ve done our best to predict when it will premiere – and when a teaser will be published.

While we wait for the new episodes to arrive, we’ve gathered everything else there is to know about the Netflix fantasy right here to keep you up to date. We’ve got the character list, a synopsis of everything we know about the narrative so far (but don’t worry, no book spoilers), remarks from showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich – and even an update on a possible fourth season. So, for all of that and more, keep reading for our comprehensive guide to The Witcher Season 3!

Season 3 of The Witcher might be released in 2023.

Although no release date for The Witcher season 3 has been set, The Witcher and The Witcher season 2 were released on Netflix in December 2019 and December 2021, respectively. The pattern has been formed, and with the prequel Blood Origin planned for a 2022 release, Geralt’s next live-action adventure is expected to occur in 2023.

For context, production on the second season began in February 2020 and lasted until April 2021, despite COVID shutdowns and an injury to lead Henry Cavill. The first season had a much more consistent schedule, running from October 2018 through May 2019, before returning in December 2019.

Filming has begun, and the newest part will be shot in Italy, Slovenia, and Croatia.

Who will return for season 3 of The Witcher?

Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer (Freya Allan) will all be back in The Witcher season 3 cast (Anya Chalotra).

We may expect to see Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), Lambert (Paul Bullion), and Coen (Yasen Atour) in season 3 after the conclusion.

Francesca (Media Simson), Filavandrel (Tom Canton), Triss (Anna Shaffer), Tissaia (MyAnna Buring), Dara (Wilson Mbomio), Istredd (Royce Pierson), Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu), and Stregobor (Mahesh Jadu) will all likely play a role, as will other series regulars Jaskier (Joey Bat (Lars Mikkelsen).

There are also a few characters from the second season that are expected to make a return. Dijkstra (Graham McTavish), Phillipa (Cassie Clare), Rience (Chris Fulton), and Lydia (Cassie Clare) are among them (Aisha Fabienne Ross). Not to mention the return of Duny, now known as Nilfgaardian Emperor Emhyr (Bart Edwards).

Codringher (Simon Callow) and Fenn (Lizz Carr) will also return for the third season, according to Hissrich.

In addition, four more actors have been added to the cast. Milva, “a human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest,” will be played by Meng’er Zhang, who previously appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. She’s also referred to be a “fierce and skilled huntress.”

Gallatin is played by Robbie Amell, a “natural warrior.” He “commands a guerilla Scoia’tael army battling for Nilfgaard.”

Hugh Skinner is a Radovid, to say the least, “King Vizimir’s younger brother and royal playboy.

Hugh Skinner is a Radovid, to say the least, "King Vizimir's younger brother and royal playboy.

Mistle, a member of The Rats, is played by Christelle Elwin. “A band of misfit teens who steal from the affluent and give to themselves – and occasionally the poor,” they’re described as “a group of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves – and sometimes the poor.”

Adjoa Andoh, who portrays Nenneke, is one individual who isn’t sure if they’ll be returning. “Yeah, I’m not sure. We’ll see what happens “According to Andoh, who spoke to Radio Times (opens in new tab). “The books are enormous. And the stories have taken so many different paths. Anneke appears frequently throughout the works. But it all depends on what they want to accomplish with this version.”

What’s next in the Witcher season 3 plot, and which novels will be adapted?

The official storyline synopsis for The Witcher season 3 has been revealed by Netflix, and it says as follows: “As the Continent’s kings, wizards, and creatures vie for her capture, Geralt hides Ciri of Cintra, determined to safeguard his newly reunited family from those who seek to destroy it.

Yennefer, who has been entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, guides them to Aretuza’s walled stronghold, where she expects to learn more about the girl’s latent abilities; instead, they find themselves in a battleground of political corruption, dark magic, and betrayal. They must fight back and risk losing each other forever unless they put everything on the line.”

The Witcher season 3 will startup where the second season left off: Ciri is being pursued by Nilfgaard, Rania, and the Northern rulers, all of whom want to capture – or worse, kill – the Lion Cub of Cintra. Ciri, who is now under the protection of Geralt and Yennefer, is also in the crosshairs of Francesca and the surviving elves. The forthcoming season will almost definitely be driven by those feuding parties and groups.

Betrayal might also be a theme in Season 3 of The Witcher. Area and its mages appear to be split on who they should serve, while Jaskier is in Dijkstra and Redania’s pockets. That spells disaster for both Yennefer and Geralt.

The Wild Hunt made an appearance in the season 2 finale, when Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer were sent to another reality for a brief moment. They might be set up as the show’s last antagonists, but they could still play a minor role in the future season.

The forthcoming season will adapt Andrzej Sapkowski’s ‘Time of Contempt,’ according to showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich on Twitter(opens in new tab).

A Grain of Truth and the majority of A Blood of Elves were adapted in the first season, while the second season concentrated on A Grain of Truth and the majority of A Blood of Elves. We won’t go into too much detail about the books, especially because the program is determined to depart from some features of the original material.

In summary, anticipate one of Geralt’s most horrific battle sequences, Ciri’s odyssey, and the arrival of the criminal organization The Rats. Check out our guide to The Witcher books for the reading order if you wish to pick up where the plot left off.

Will there be several timelines in Season 3? Hissrich told TheWrap, “Our seasons as a whole are really influenced by the tales that we want to tell” (opens in new tab). “As a result, the structure is an excellent illustration. There was no reason to do non-linear narratives in Season 2.

So we chose a pretty linear approach, which enabled us to experiment with some other features of visions or flashbacks that we wouldn’t have been able to accomplish if we were working with timeframes. Season 3 is fantastic, in my opinion. It’s based on ‘The Time of Contempt,’ which I find to be a highly flexible novel.

There’s a lot of action, and there are a lot of things that will leave you speechless when you come to them. As a result, we’re letting it drive our tale. Season 3, for example, takes place over a fairly short period. It doesn’t take long since it doesn’t have to.”

Geralt actor Henry Cavill remarked during Netflix’s Unlocked show(opens in new tab) on season 3 specifics: “There is an opportunity to delve deeper into the Nenneke relationship. Of course, I’d like to continue working with the Witchers… But it’s about ensuring that the tale is told without too many deviations [from the novels].”

Geralt’s tense connection with Yennefer, according to Cavill, “is going to take some genuine labor, subtlety, and complexity” to overcome.

Hissrich also suggested a deeper dig into Vilgefortz’s secret history, ties to Lara Dorren, a bigger look at the realm of Rania, and – of course – the Emhyr reveal on the Unlocked program.

“We’re going to play up the tension… When and how will our characters figure it out?” According to Hissrich, Emhyr/Duny will have a “new partner” in season 3. Expect his hunt for Ciri, his daughter, to be at the center of the season’s plot conflicts.

Steve Gaub, the show’s executive producer, has also teased the upcoming season’s scope with a photo of an interior set. He stated, “We definitely won’t be going smaller in season 3.” Then it appears that next season will be greater than ever.

In terms of new characters, Redanian Intelligence(opens in new tab) states that the Professor, a malevolent assassin who appears in both the game and the novels, is now being cast. Milva, an archer who assists Geralt in his quest for Ciri in the source material, will also appear in the third season, according to the site(opens in a new tab). Take all of this with a grain of salt for the time being because it’s all unsubstantiated.

Furthermore, it appears that The Witcher season 3 will not be the last installment. Stephen Surjik, one of the show’s primary directors, told Brigade Radio(opens in new tab): “Season 4 was plotted out by the writers and producers. Oh, yes. I’m not sure if I’m a part of that mapping effort, but they did say they’re working on it.” That hasn’t been formally verified, but it’s a promising indication of things to come.

When can we anticipate a teaser for Season 3 of The Witcher?

In a nutshell, not for the time being. Both previous first glances at The Witcher’s forthcoming season debuted in July, five months before the game’s December release. We’ll need to know the season 3 release date to get further information. Once that’s confirmed, expect a trailer 4-6 months before the film’s premiere, maybe at a ComicCon or a Netflix streaming event.

However, there are photographs from location scouting to keep you over in the meanwhile. Take a look at them below.

As a result, we may have to wait a long time for The Witcher season 3. Meanwhile, take a look at some of the top Netflix series and movies available on the streaming site right now.