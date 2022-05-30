ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Burris: Our Time’s Civil Rights Issue

By Nayla
Blogging Big Blue
Blogging Big Blue
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After the shooting of 19 children and two teachers at their school in Texas last week, I believe Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, who serves as the Senate’s “conscience” on gun violence, expressed it best: “Why are we here?”. He questioned senators, “What is the point,...

www.bloggingbigblue.com

The Guardian

America, how long will you sacrifice your children on the altar of gun worship?

America’s great appeal to the world was its promise of possibility. It presented itself as virgin territory, a tabula rasa where a society could form anew, free of the past, and where individuals might do the same, reinventing themselves, renewing themselves, starting over. It was a myth, of course: it took no account of those people who were already there, and whose lives and lands were taken, or of those who had been brought to America in shackles. But it was a powerful myth all the same, one whose grip on the global imagination lives on: witness the success of the stage show Hamilton in seducing yet another generation into the romance of a new world and its revolutionary creation.
RELIGION
Reuters

U.S. is ready to implement ban on Xinjiang goods on June 21

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are ready to implement a ban on imports from China's Xinjiang region when a law requiring it becomes enforceable later in June, a U.S. Customs official said on Wednesday, adding that a "very high" level of evidence would be required for an exemption.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Biden announces new $700 million in military aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday a new $700 million weapons package for Ukraine that will include high mobility artillery rocket systems, which can accurately hit targets as far away as 80 km (50 miles). "The United States will stand with our Ukrainian partners...
MILITARY
MSNBC

Questions about ‘charity’ become Herschel Walker’s newest problem

Herschel Walker’s background has received a fair amount of scrutiny in recent months, and for good reason. The Georgia Republican is running for the U.S. Senate despite having no meaningful background in government or public service, which makes scrutinizing his record all the more important. The problem for Walker,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

America is steeped in violence. And the roots of that violence go deep

After an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, President Biden took to the airwaves to address the nation in a speech full of sorrow and anger. “I just got off my trip from Asia, meeting with Asian leaders, and I learned of this [massacre] while I was on the aircraft,” he said. “And what struck me on that 17-hour flight – what struck me was these kinds of mass shootings rarely happen anywhere else in the world.”
UVALDE, TX
