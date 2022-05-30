ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Russia is building a new bond-payment system to get around US sanctions, as it tries to avoid a historic default

By Harry Robertson
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=138Gsr_0fucCv6v00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zHHK_0fucCv6v00
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov announced the new system.

Handout/Getty Images

  • Russia is building a new bond-payment system as it tries to get around US sanctions, a Moscow newspaper reported.
  • The new system will be a mirror image of the one currently in place to handle natural gas exports, per Vedomosti.
  • Investors will be asked to set up two accounts at a Russian bank: one in rubles and one in foreign currency.

Russia is planning to set up a new system to manage its foreign bond payments in an effort to stave off an historic default, according to a report in a Moscow newspaper.

The new system would be a mirror image of the one Russia put in place to deal with natural gas exports, Vedomosti reported Monday, citing Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

Under the bond-payment system, investors will have to open a foreign currency and a ruble account at a Russian bank, and provide instructions permitting exchange, Siluanov said.

The system would allow Russia to make its bond payments in rubles, which would then be exchanged, enabling the investor to receive payment in the correct currency.

"Now we are finalizing this mechanism, we will discuss it in the government. After that, we will come up with an offer to our investors," Siluanov said.

Russia has kept up payments on its foreign-currency bonds since its invasion of Ukraine in late February, despite widespread expectations that it would default for the first time since 1918.

But its task became more difficult last week, when the US Treasury let a key sanctions exemption expire. The move means US institutions cannot receive bond payments from Russia without breaching sanctions.

Siluanov told Vedomosti the new payment system would allow Russia to bypass the entire Western financial system's settlement infrastructure. Payments would be made only through Russia's National Settlement Depository.

The finance minister said on state TV Friday that Russia would make payments on euro-denominated bonds in euros, as the EU had not banned payments, Bloomberg reported .

However, the US has made it clear that it wants to make life difficult for Russia and so Western investors may be reluctant to agree to the plans, said Timothy Ash, a strategist at BlueBay Asset Management.

"If you're a European bank with significant activities in the US, you probably will decline, for fear of getting involved in secondary US sanctions," he told Insider.

Russia had $100 million of foreign bond payments due last week , in both euros and dollars. Bloomberg reported that they had not arrived in investors' accounts Friday.

The government has more than $1.8 billion of bond payments left to make this year, according to a list compiled by analysts at JPMorgan.

Read more: 'The pain isn't over yet'. The investing chief of a $1 billion digital asset manager expects stocks to fall another 30% - and says the sell-off could cause bitcoin to plummet below $22,000

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 18

Jerry Smith
3d ago

It seems to me that the United States blocking Russia from paying there debts is hardly a default. It seems the United States is doing a lot of illegal things to try and destroy Russia and any rich Russians as they confiscate there money and property even if they have nothing to do with Russia government.

Reply(5)
9
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#European Union#Foreign Currency#Web3 Policy#Russian#Vedomosti#Finance
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

63K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy