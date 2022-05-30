ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers host the Rays to start 4-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Tampa Bay Rays (28-19, second in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (22-24, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (5-1, 2.68 ERA, .99 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Rangers: Glenn Otto (2-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -135, Rangers +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a four-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

Texas has gone 10-12 at home and 22-24 overall. The Rangers have a 13-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tampa Bay has gone 11-8 in road games and 28-19 overall. The Rays have a 17-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 10 home runs, 17 walks and 23 RBI while hitting .237 for the Rangers. Kole Calhoun is 13-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Wander Franco has 11 doubles, two triples and four home runs for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 12-for-35 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rays: 6-4, .219 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: day-to-day (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (back), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Rangers Eli White Robs Rays of Home Run

Texas Rangers left fielder Eli White doesn’t just have great speed. He also had a great glove. Tampa Ray Rays slugger Ji-Man Choi found that out the hard way on Monday night at Globe Life Field. In the top of the first the Rays had two runners on, after...
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Rangers Surge to .500 With Victory over Tampa Bay

The Texas Rangers finished their magnificent May with a 3-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field. The Rangers, after a 7-14 April, finished off May with a 17-10 record, which is the third-best month of any team in the American League. With the victory, the Rangers moved to .500 (24-24), which is the latest in the season they've been .500 since they were 74-74 on Sept. 12, 2019.
TAMPA, FL
CBS DFW

Pérez keeps rolling after liner off leg, Rangers beat Rays

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Martín Pérez retired all 16 batters after taking a 97 mph liner off his right leg, lowering his majors-leading ERA with seven scoreless innings in the Texas Rangers' 3-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.Corey Seager homered for Texas' first hit in the fourth inning, with Adolis García adding a two-run shot two batters later as the Rangers won for the first sixth time in seven games and reached .500 (24-24) for the first time this season.Pérez needed a few minutes to recover after Taylor Walls' scorching infield single in the second. The left-hander stayed in,...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Tampa Bay Times

Rays report: Ryan Yarbrough matches up with Rangers ace Martin Perez

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ryan Yarbrough will be on the mound for the Rays tonight when they take on the Rangers, first pitch at 8:05 p.m. Manager Kevin Cash said Yarbrough should match up well with the Rangers, as they have several key left-handed hitters. The bigger question Tuesday may be how the Rays fare against Texas starter Martin Perez, the 31-year-old lefty who leads the majors with a 1.60 ERA.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes batting eighth for Rays Monday

The Tampa Bay Rays listed Isaac Paredes as their starting third baseman for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Paredes will bat eighth and play third base Monday while Taylor Walls moves to second base, Vidal Brujan covers shortstop, Brett Phillips moves back into centerfield, Kevin Kiermaier starts at designated hitter, Ji-Man Choi moves to first base, and Yandy Diaz sits.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Mets host the Nationals on 5-game home win streak

LINE: Mets -188, Nationals +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep their five-game home win streak alive when they face the Washington Nationals. New York has gone 16-8 in home games and 32-17 overall. The Mets have the second-ranked team on-base...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mazza
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Kole Calhoun
Person
Shane Baz
Person
Yonny Chirinos
Person
Jonathan Hernandez
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Andrew Kittredge
Person
Brandon Lowe
FOX Sports

Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

LINE: Astros -134, Athletics +114; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead. Oakland is 20-31 overall and 7-19 at home. The Athletics have gone 10-6 in games when they scored at least five runs. Houston is 31-18 overall and...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles Monday

LINE: Red Sox -170, Orioles +146; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. Boston has gone 12-12 in home games and 23-25 overall. The Red Sox have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .320. Baltimore has a 20-29...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Rays infielder trash talks Yankees then posts elite effort in win behind dazzling Shane McClanahan

The Tampa Bay Rays have been the New York Yankees kryptonite over the past few years. Even die-hard Yankees fans will admit that Tampa Bay has given New York trouble as of late. The AL East rivals split a four-game series over the weekend in Tampa Bay, with the Yankees winning Games 1 and 2 and Rays rebounding and taking Games 3 and 4. Budding ace Shane McClanahan dazzled for the Rays in Game 4. However, it was young infielder Taylor Walls who stole headlines.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#The Texas Rangers#The Tampa Bay Rays
Yardbarker

Taylor Walls Does It All In Helping Rays Beat Yankees 4-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The first few months of this baseball season haven't been easy for Tampa Bay infielder Taylor Walls. But Sunday was the "Taylor Walls Show'' in the Rays' 4-2 win over the New York Yankees. You'd think that Walls would be the happiest guy in the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Reds visit the Red Sox to begin 2-game series

LINE: Red Sox -145, Reds +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Cincinnati Reds to open a two-game series. Boston has a 12-13 record at home and a 23-26 record overall. The Red Sox have a 4-7 record in games decided by one run.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

923K+
Followers
448K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy