Element Nutritional Sciences Completes Production Trials for Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator

 2 days ago
(Photo: Business Wire)

Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE:ELMT; OTC:ELNSF; FRANKFURT:93X) (the “Company” or “Element”), is pleased to announced that it has completed production trials for Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator, which is expected to launch online and through the Company’s established pharmacy and grocery retail network in the United States, in the third quarter of 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220529005053/en/

Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator is a ready-to-drink beverage using Element’s patented amino acid formulation, and is proven to result in muscle protein synthesis of 57% 1 given the formulation’s composition, which is estimated to be 150% greater as compared to an average whey-based protein powder 2. Not only will Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator be launched across the Company’s existing consumer distribution channels, the product is also expected to be marketed to institutional markets such as hospitals and healthcare facilities.

The global whey protein market is currently estimated to be US$11 billion and is expected to increase to over US$18 billion by 2029 3. The functional beverage market in the United States is currently estimated to be over $48 billion, growing to over $66 billion by 2025 4. The continued growth in these markets is expected to be driven by increasing demand for products that are consistent with a healthy diet and active lifestyle.

Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our new patented Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator is proven to be more effective than whey protein and has the potential to disrupt the entire whey protein market. This new delivery format of our patented Rejuvenate™ formulation makes it even easier for our consumers to access the product and enhance their health. Leveraging our proprietary amino acid formulation into new functional beverage categories is a key driver to our growth strategy and Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator will increase our profitability by 15% to 20% as compared to our current portfolio of ready-to-drink beverages.”

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on men and women over the age of 50. Element’s lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural loss of muscle mass due to aging or other medical conditions. Element also offers JAKTRX™, an elite brand of performance supplements. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com.

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found at: www.rejuvenatemuscle.com

More information about JAKTRX™ and Promino™ can be found at: www.jaktrx.com

Forward Looking Statements; Future Oriented Financial Information

This news release contains information which may include “future oriented financial information” or “financial outlook” (collectively, “FOFI”). FOFI is provided to give market participants details regarding the basis upon which the Company makes strategic decisions, including the potential impact of certain strategic decisions on the financial condition of the Company and performance of its business units.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking statements relate, among other things, to: the timing and distribution channels for the Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator launch, its impact to profitability and the potential market size for Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; expectations regarding the size of the United States and Canadian health, nutraceutical and wellness markets and changing consumer habits; the viability of the Company’s products; availability of distribution channels for the Company’s product offerings; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; successful development of the Company’s proposed products; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions or recalls on the sale of the Company’s products in the United States and Canada; customer and distributor relations; fluctuations in securities markets; and the inability of the Company to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

1 David D. Church, Arny A. Ferrando, and Robert R. Wolfe. Department of Geriatrics, Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging, Center for Translational Research in Aging & Longevity, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, AR, USA.

2 Paddon-Jones D, Sheffield-Moore M, Katsanos CS, Zhang XJ, Wolfe RR. Exp Gerontol2006; 41:215-219.

3Whey Protein Market Size, Share & Growth Report [2022-2029] (fortunebusinessinsights.com).

4 Euromonitor, July 2021 -Data ending 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220529005053/en/

CONTACT: Stuart Lowther

Chairman, CEO and President

ir@elementnutrition.com

416-467-5229Marc Charbin

Investor Relations

ir@elementnutrition.com

416-467-5229

KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL FITNESS & NUTRITION HEALTH FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Element Nutritional Sciences Inc.

PUB: 05/30/2022 01:00 AM/DISC: 05/30/2022 01:02 AM

Comments / 0

