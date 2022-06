Three teenage indie-rock fanatics who bonded over Sonic Youth, Belle & Sebastian, and Flying Nun Records, whose own music feels as vital as the ’80s and ’90s underground legends that inspired it? Horsegirl seem too good to be true — perhaps especially for aging millennial indie fans like myself and our Gen X predecessors. The decidedly Gen Z trio’s output is so laser-targeted toward my own 38-year-old white-guy-with-a-Pavement-T-shirt biases that I am suspicious of my love for it. Have I gassed them up so much because I somehow feel validated by their embrace of records I’ve long touted as canon? Maybe, but Horsegirl’s music transcends whatever the kids are alright because they agree with me ego-boost is going on.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO