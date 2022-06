Sonic Team once again tempt us to get excited about a game that will probably not deliver. Sonic fans can get a bit of a bad press for the community's crazier moments, but honestly, being a Sonic fan can be a hard old life. Sonic 2 was a big game for me when I was a kid and so my adult life has largely been spent getting excited about Sonic games that look awesome but turn out to be terrible (hello, Sonic Unleashed). Sonic Team has been in the business of breaking hearts for decades, but I can't help it: I'm excited again.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 HOURS AGO