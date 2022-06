Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. Is it just me, or has the last couple of weeks been exhausting? The end of session drama on top of the final redistricting maps was A LOT to take in. Add an absolute barrage of last minute filings and folks announcing they’re not running again — I can hardly keep up. June 1st is in just four days. Hold on to your hats, folks!

3 DAYS AGO