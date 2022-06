Editor’s Note: We recommend checking social media channels and websites for any last-minute changes with events in Honolulu. Waikīkī is the first stop on the inaugural Adaptive Surfing Professionals World Championship Tour. Competition classes include wave skiing, for surfers who ride their boards in a sitting position; blind/no vision, for those who are legally blind or otherwise visually impaired; and below the knee standing, for wave riders with below-the-knee amputations or lower limb deficiencies. Cheer on your favorite athletes from the beach near the Duke statue.

