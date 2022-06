Click here to read the full article. Through the years, there have been countless creators, producers, directors and actors who have gone without an Emmy Award. And then there are those lucky enough to earn multiple kudos for different projects — in the same year. That could be the case for numerous stars leading up to the 2022 Emmys, with more than a dozen actors with multiple projects on the bubble. Elle Fanning is Hulu’s shining star this year, with both “The Great” and “The Girl From Plainville” in the conversation; not only does she lead the comedy and the dark...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO