Lincoln Police are investigating after several items were stolen from the vehicle of a Nebraska Department of Corrections employee in the 6300 block of Cornflower Drive. “The 45 year old victim reports that sometime over the weekend an unknown person or persons entered their vehicle and removed items from their uniform,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “The victim listed among the stolen items their duty belt, handcuffs, OC spray, Corrections Corporal badge, ID badge and electronic key.”

