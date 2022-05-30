ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

GOP Senator Berated Online For Defending Police Response To Uvalde Shooting

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15nTN5_0fubfjRh00

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) raised a furor Saturday by defending law enforcement agencies involved in responding to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Frustration, outrage and questions have swirled over the police response to Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School. More than an hour elapsed between when the shooter entered the school and when U.S. Border Patrol agents unlocked a classroom door and killed him. As they waited inside, children and teachers made repeated 911 calls, asking for the police to help.

Outside the building, according to witness accounts, police tasered, handcuffed and pepper-sprayed frantic parents who begged them to enter the school. Some parents said they sprinted into the school themselves to grab their kids when the police wouldn’t act. A police spokesperson told CNN Thursday officers were slow to confront the gunman because “they could’ve been shot.”

The director of the Texas Department of Public Safety admitted Friday that it was the “wrong decision” to wait. And in an unusual move, the Justice Department has said it will investigate the law enforcement response.

But according to Cornyn, people are being too harsh on the decision-makers, whose inaction almost certainly resulted in more deaths.

“The second guessing and finger pointing among state and local law enforcement is destructive, distracting, and unfair,” the state’s senior senator tweeted Saturday . “Complex scenarios require split second decisions. Easy to criticize with 20-20 hindsight.”

He added that the focus should be on the investigation and lessons learned to prevent future tragedies.

Among the many responses to his tweet was Fred Guttenberg, a gun control activist whose daughter, Jaime, was killed in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, shooting.

“If not for the failed law enforcement response in Parkland, [Jaime] and others would be alive today,” he wrote. “The facts will show that if not for the failed response in Uvalde, fewer would have been killed.”

“It is also fair to say that without the failure to act by Senators like you, these shootings may never have happened,” he added.

Republican senators stand in the way of two bills passed by the House that would tighten gun control laws and expand background checks for gun purchases. Cornyn is among the top 10 members of Congress who have received the most campaign donations from gun rights lobbyists. Texas’ other senator, Ted Cruz (R), is third on the list.

Cornyn had been slated to speak at the NRA convention in Houston over the weekend, but pulled out, with his office citing a scheduling conflict .

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), called for police to be held accountable:

And Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) also chimed in, noting that some Republicans want even looser gun laws:

See more of the reaction below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 32

Mnomad13
2d ago

That is the life they chose, "Cornhole" They have enjoyed the perks, when it was time to act, the failed and it cost children their lives

Reply
7
Guest
2d ago

a mother, who was initially handcuffed, by the cops, freed herself and with no training, no gun and no back up went into the school herself. she saved not only her kids but others in the classroom. meanwhile 19 cops did nothing for an hour.

Reply(1)
6
Dáin||
2d ago

pro life and pro Trump 🤮 they side with NRA betraying our kid's. they are against abortion but privately they pay thousands to the private clinics all around the world for abortion, but what to say except they love poorly educated.

Reply(2)
3
Related
Vibe

John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy. In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Salon

GOP voters who claim "antifa" did Jan. 6 stumped when asked “then why didn’t Trump stop it?”

MSNBC's Elise Jordan stumped a focus group of Republican voters who blamed left-wing protesters for the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. The "Morning Joe" contributor interviewed voters in Georgia, and the panel of Republicans parroted conspiracy theories to minimize the deadly riots and blamed anti-fascist factions for the violence, although all of the hundreds of individuals charged in connection with the insurrection appear to be Donald Trump supporters.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Evans
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Qasim Rashid
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Ruben Gallego
Person
John Yarmuth
Person
Fred Guttenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Gun Control#School Shooting#Violent Crime#Politics Federal#Gop#Robb Elementary School#U S Border Patrol#Cnn#The Justice Department
The Independent

Sarah Sanders jumps on Texas shooting to justify ban on abortions, not guns

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who won the Republican primary for Arkansas governor, used her victory speech on Tuesday to call for a ban on abortions while mourning the Texas school shooting deaths.Ms Sanders said that the shooting in Texas’ Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, in which at least 19 children and 2 adults were killed, was a “stark and humbling reminder of just how precious life is”. “Every single life has value and the most vulnerable among us are the ones we should be fighting for and protecting the most,” she added.“I can assure you that...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Eerie videos of Salvador Ramos surface as gunman threatened rapes on social media app

Videos of Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos have surfaced as new reporting shows that the teenager frequently made threats on social media. Ramos told young women and girls that he was going to rape them while also showing off a rifle he purchased. On livestreams on the social media app Yubo, he threatened to shoot up schools, users who saw the threats in the last few weeks have said, CNN and The Washington Postreported. On Tuesday 24 May, Ramos shot and killed 21 people – 19 children and two teachers – at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Ramos...
UVALDE, TX
HuffPost

HuffPost

69K+
Followers
3K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy