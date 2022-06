The latest plan for the Honolulu rail has to clear a final vote in the Honolulu City Council before heading to the federal government. In an effort to reduce the cost of rail to $10 billion and complete the project by 2029, city officials are proposing to end the track in Kaka'ako, a little more than a mile short of the original end point in Ala Moana.

