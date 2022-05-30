ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Farm Equipment Dealers Block 'Right to Repair' Provision in North Carolina

slashdot.org
 2 days ago

A simple common rail diesel system with a line broken loose with...

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Move Spells The End For Dealerships As We Know Them

It's safe to say we've all (hopefully) learned something from the pandemic - whether that be about looking out for our fellow man or, in this case, about the auto industry. Ford has indeed learned something from the pandemic, realizing the dealership model is starting to feel pretty outdated. That's...
CARS
FOXBusiness

Ford could fine dealers $25,000 for selling F-150 Lightning 'mannequins' too soon

Ford is hoping its dealers sell a lot of the electric F-150 Lightning pickups that are on the way to their showrooms now, but not all of them. The automaker has set up a special program that gives stores that opt in early access to F-150 Lightning demo trucks, or "mannequins" as they are referred to in the business, to use for test drives and to help promote the milestone model.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

A Ford Truck Repair This Mechanic Refused to Do

Are there any repairs mechanics will just refuse to do? Here’s one example of a repair job that truck owners often find it difficult to hire a mechanic willing to take a chance on that is among the sketchiest repairs truck owners often need. Vehicle Restoration Don’ts. One...
CARS
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1966 Ford Falcon Club Wagon

During the 1960s and well into the 1980s, plenty of vehicle manufacturers decided that passenger trucks and vans could be called wagons (I disagree with that idea), and so you got the Volkswagen Transporter, Toyota Land Cruiser, Corvair Greenbriar, Dodge A100, and many other trucks marketed as wagons. That was confusing enough, but then Ford took it one step further by taking the passenger version of the Econoline forward-control van and badging it as a Falcon Club Wagon. Here’s one of those vans wagons, found in a Denver-area yard last month.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Motorious

Five Rolls Royces And Dusty Buick Barn Finds

The collection dwells in the Appalachian Mountains. We've all seen some valuable classic cars show up on some old collector's front lawn or storage shed. In fact, many of the world's most incredible luxury vehicles have been seen near the end of their lives rotting away in a barn. However, these cars are usually saved from their horrible resting place for restoration. These cars typically go on to sell for big bucks or end up in the personal collection of the builder, provided their quality has satisfied the requirements. Although sometimes a collection of rough condition project cars is seen as one of these caches, there is one significant difference. The owners actually work on them!
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Florida Man Crashes $700,000 Ford GT Just A Month After Buying It

Back in the 80s and 90s, supercars weren't nearly as quick as the hyper machines we have today, and over the years, the power levels and capabilities of these machines have exploded. The one thing that hasn't kept up with this growth in performance and capability is driver skill. It still astounds me that they allow anyone with a driver's license to buy a modern supercar, with the result usually being a very expensive pile of twisted metal after only a few hundred miles. Take ex-supercar owner Robert J. Guarini who recently crashed his extremely exclusive 2006 Heritage Edition Ford GT. The car was bought at auction for $704,000 and only saw a few miles on the road before meeting an untimely death.
FLORIDA STATE
fordauthority.com

Future Ford Ranger Trucks Could Get Power Retractable Running Boards

Power retractable running boards are one of many features that began trickling down to full-size pickups like the Ford F-150 after initially launching on higher-trim models, and have become quite popular on those applications in recent years. Meanwhile, Ford Ranger buyers can’t currently get power retractable running boards on their mid-size pickups from the factory, leaving them to seek out alternatives from the aftermarket. However, that may change in the future, at least in certain markets.
BUYING CARS
Engadget

Harley-Davidson made an electric mountain bike without front or rear suspension

Harley-Davidson's Serial 1 brand unveiled its latest ebike model on Tuesday, and it's something of a head-scratcher. The company describes the Bash/Mtn as a mountain bike, but unless you have the technical skills to go , you probably don’t want to take its newest ebike on anything but the most forgiving single-track.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy