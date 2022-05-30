ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IA

Mrs. Annetta Lammers

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 2 days ago

Mrs. Annetta Lammers, age 96, of Alton, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars. There...

klem1410.com

KLEM

Thomas Borchers

Thomas Borchers, 71, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society of Le Mars. Graveside service will at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Craig, Iowa. Reverend Dr. Jean Ziettlow will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the Wasmer American Legion Post 241 of Le Mars. There will be procession of classic cars led by the American Legion Riders to the cemetery. They will be leaving the Y.M.C.A. parking lot at 5:00 p.m. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Jerry Braun – Citizen of the Day

Jerry Braun of Remsen is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for June 1, 2022. Jerry is retiring after 34 years owning JB Propane of Remsen and 45 years of driving school bus for the Remsen Union/MMC-RU School district. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stemmed rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
REMSEN, IA
KLEM

Rick Jensen

Rick Jensen, 51, of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Arrangements are pending with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Tuesday News, May 31

Plymouth County has a new Emergency Management Coordinator. Rebecca Socknat was introduced to the Board of Supervisors today. Socknat has 21 years of experience in emergency services, including 15 years of such training in the military, and 6 years working for Emergency Services in Woodbury County. Socknat replaces Duane Walhof, who is retiring from the position.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KLEM

Wednesday News, June 1

SUPERVISORS – DRAINAGE DITCH. The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors yesterday took action to end a dispute over work done in a drainage ditch in the southwest part of the county. Back in January, the county received a bill for the county’s share of work done by a landowner,...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KLEM

Monday News, May 30

Memorial Day observances will take place this morning in Le Mars. Over one thousand American flags are placed at the Plymouth County Courthouse grounds for the remembrance. At 9:15, a parade will take place along 8th Street Boulevard. A commemorative program will take place at 10 am at the courthouse. In case of inclement weather, the program will be held at the Le Mars Community Middle School. KLEM will broadcast the program at 10 am.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Socknat the New Emergency Management Coordinator for Plymouth County

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KLEM

Remsen St. Mary’s Baseball Continues Hot Start with 10-2 Win Over Gehlen Catholic

Fourth-ranked Remsen St. Mary’s defended their home field and kept their unbeaten start to the year rolling with a 10-2 win over Gehlen Catholic on Tuesday night. The Jays were the first to get on the board with a run in the top half of the third inning. Connor Kraft gave Gehlen the early lead with a two-out single that scored Dylan Lehmann. Remsen St. Mary’s coach Dean Harpenau says that slow start was a bit worrisome considering all the factors.
REMSEN, IA

