Mrs. Annetta Lammers

Thomas Borchers, 71, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society of Le Mars. Graveside service will at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Craig, Iowa. Reverend Dr. Jean Ziettlow will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the Wasmer American Legion Post 241 of Le Mars. There will be procession of classic cars led by the American Legion Riders to the cemetery. They will be leaving the Y.M.C.A. parking lot at 5:00 p.m. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

LE MARS, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO