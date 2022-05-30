More heat moving into Michiana for Memorial Day

This morning temperatures are very warm with most places seeing lows in the upper 60s. As we head into the afternoon the heat will continue to build via sunshine and breezy winds with gusts ranging 20-25mph. This will help to boost highs into the...
The final day of the month of May is a hot one: some of us will climb to the 90 degree mark by afternoon. Skies are mostly sunny with a slight chance for an isolated shower or two this afternoon. It will be breezy today with a few gusts up...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers with a few storms during the morning. Temperatures will drop back into the 60s by the morning with the humidity dropping by a lot. While it will feel a lot better outside, we will have a mixture of sun and clouds with another chance of showers during the afternoon. Highs will get only into the middle 70s, feeling a lot better in Michiana by tomorrow afternoon! High of 74 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.
Tonight will be warm and quiet with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s. The humidity shouldn't be too bad outside. Summer-like weather continues into Memorial Day across Michiana. Highs will be near 90 on Monday, and it will be a little on humid side as well. Tuesday will be hot, with highs topping off around 90 degrees again. Showers and thunderstorms move in Tuesday night and could linger into Wednesday as well. Cooler but seasonable weather will be with us for the second half of next week, with highs in the 70s. A few showers are possible on Thursday, but most will stay dry and pleasant into next weekend.
The storms could bring large hail and damaging winds. The sunny spells we’ve been treated to of late are expected to turn to scattered thunderstorms later today that could become “severe”. According to National Weather Service, between the hours of 3 pm and 10 pm potential severe weather could bring threats of “large hail and damaging winds”. Wind gusts could reportedly reach up to 60 miles per hour with the capability of downing large branches while hailstones “up to the size of half dollars” will have the capability of denting cars.
ST. JOSEPH, Mich.,--Many people are spending the three-day Memorial Day weekend at the beach. Beachgoers from all over Michiana are enjoying today’s hot, sunny weather. The crowds are reminiscent of pre-pandemic life and many beachgoers are not concerned about the virus on beach day this year. Mother of three,...
Growing up I heard people on the news talk about giant sinkholes that would open up out of nowhere and swallow up an entire car. But I never knew that a sinkhole could happen underwater. Turns out they can and one of the biggest ones in Michigan is located in Alpena.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Potawatomi Pool will be closed for the 2022 season, South Bend Venues Parks & Arts announced. The pool is currently under evaluation for this season and following seasons. In response to the closure, the Kennedy Water Playground’s hours will be extended to 11 a.m....
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Potawatomi Pool in South Bend will be closed for the summer, and perhaps longer. Foundational issues were discovered by pool staff, prompting the South Bend Venue Parks and Arts department to initiate the shutdown. There is currently no timeline on when the pool will reopen.
"It's not the heat, it's the humidity." That's a common phrase many of us like to use repeatedly throughout the summer months in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. While it has become somewhat of a running joke for summer in the midwest, it does bear some truth. A 90-degree day with low humidity is bearable, if not downright pleasant. However, once we start to get into July, August, and even a good chunk of September and the humidity starts to creep its way in on a consistent basis, being outdoors for any amount of time can be miserable. It gets sometimes gets so bad, that it's not uncommon for the National Weather Service to issue excessive or even oppressive heat warnings for our area. Sometimes walking outside feels like walking into a steam room. You can almost feel yourself inhaling the moisture in the air. The kicker to all of it is that outdoor activities also ramp up during the summer months because of the rise in temperature, which can lead to potentially life-threatening conditions if you're not careful.
MISHAWAKA, Ind. – This year’s Mishawaka Parks Summer Feeding Program begins on June 6, providing free lunches to kids ages 18 and under. The lunches are provided by the Penn-Harris Madison School Corporation and the School City of Mishawaka. From Monday through Friday until August 5, children can...
Dramatic video footage shows a group of people jumping into action to save a dog from drowning this weekend. Lake Michigan was packed full of boats for Memorial Day weekend. As many people partied in the water Sunday near Ohio Street Beach in the Chicago area, a dog struggled to keep its head above water. The terrifying moment was caught on video by Annie Ryzak. Ryzak told CBS News that the situation was getting more dangerous as the dog was heading the wrong way,
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. --- A Memorial Day shooting that took place at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City leaves one person critically injured. The Michigan City Police Department says that person is currently being treated at Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital. Details concerning have not been released at this time as the LaPorte County Prosecutor's Office is currently investigating the shooting.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Gas prices in Fort Wayne topped $4.89 Tuesday afternoon. According to GasBuddy, historically the average gas prices in Fort Wayne and nationally ranged from a low of $1.97 in May of 2020 to a high of $3.95 in May of 2014. According...
KENDALLVILLE, INd (WANE) – You can keep the Memorial Day celebrations going with the Tristate Bluegrass Festival. Music lovers are invited to bring a lawn chair and enjoy the bands performing all weekend long. The four-day event wraps up Sunday and has featured a dozen bands, including Dry Branch Fire Squad.
MISHAWAKA, Ind. – A section of North Spring Street will be closed for utility installations beginning on Wednesday, the City of Mishawaka announced. The road will be closed between Lincolnway West and First Street starting at 7 a.m. The road should be back open by July 13, weather permitting.
ELKHART, Ind. -- The City of Elkhart will be hosting the Elkhart Family Fish Fest in Downtown Elkhart on Saturday, June 4. This free event includes a day-long Fishing Derby and a Fish-Themed Picnic later in the evening. Registration for the Fishing Derby begins at 7 a.m. and runs until...
A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jalen Winfield, a 14 year old year old black male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 116 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt with a glow in the dark skull and camo pants with black shoes.
NILES, Mich. -- The City of Niles officially lifted the water boil order on Monday, noting that residential water pressure should be back to normal. A water boil order was issued on Saturday for a water main break in Niles’ westside areas. The order was issued due to water pressure loss.
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Resources will continue to provide residents of Benton Harbor bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing food and mixing baby formula. Water will be available at the Boys and Girls club starting Tuesday. Pick up is May 31st...
